Xoriant acquires Thoucentric; aims to fuel next phase of growth through consulting capabilities

Xoriant, a prominent digital engineering services company backed by ChrysCapital, a leading private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Thoucentric is now a Xoriant company. Thoucentric, a Bengaluru-headquartered specialized consulting firm, focuses on solving business problems using digital solutions in supply chain, sales & distribution, finance domains. Their unique consulting framework allows them to focus on execution rather than pure advisory.

During the past eight years, Thoucentric has worked closely with marquee names in the global consumer & packaged goods (CPG) industry, new age tech and start-up ecosystem. Thoucentric has an experienced team of more than 450 world-class business and technology consultants based across six global locations and supporting clients through their expert insights, entrepreneurial approach and focus on delivery excellence. They have also built point solutions and products through Thoucentric labs using AI/ML in the supply chain space.

Through this strategic acquisition, Xoriant aims to enhance its services by incorporating consulting into its portfolio. This addition paves the way for a comprehensive global provision of consulting, technology, and transformative solutions. Xoriant’s proficiencies in AI & Data, cloud, security, and operational services coupled with Thoucentric’s expertise in domain knowledge and digital consulting will help clients efficiently realize their digital transformation goals. Xoriant currently has a workforce of 5,000 employees and this acquisition will result in a 10% increase in staff.

Sukamal Banerjee, CEO and Managing Director of Xoriant said, “We are very excited to welcome Thoucentric’s admirable leadership team, consultants, and global clients, to Xoriant. Together, we can deliver high-end consulting and technology transformations to our clients. Xoriant and Thoucentric share complementary business models and core guiding values, and at a time when business problem solving is key to success of digital programs, I am confident that our new Thoucentric colleagues will create immense value in joint programs.”

Archi Bagchi and Neelakshi Kotnis, Founders & Promotors, of Thoucentric said in a joint statement, “We are delighted to join our new colleagues at Xoriant. We look forward to leveraging the synergies, scale, digital capability and geographical footprint of Xoriant. This will help expedite and enrich the problem solving journey for our clients together. We consider it a matter of pride and validation of our unique people centric framework that an established organization like Xoriant has chosen Thoucentric as its consulting brand.”

