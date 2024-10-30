The role of data science and artificial intelligence in shaping the future of technology

By Prof. Jaya Sreevalsan Nair, Associate Professor, Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI), International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore

When immersed in the Information Technology (IT), engineering, or technology sectors, the “Future of Technology” is not just a futuristic speculation. For professionals in these fields, it means determining “what one should work on” to stay relevant and employed in the short-term tenure within a rapidly changing industry.

Data Science (DS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are topics that have been around for a few decades. In the times of abundant data, cheaper hardware, and improved computing power, DS and AI can now do what one might call “magic” in layman’s terms. Enabling “creations” that experts or talented creatives do after years of practice or learning looks like magic at first glance. Until a few months ago, the trained eyes could discern what a DS-AI system can make from what it has learned. However, “today,” the capability of the trained eye to distinguish human- versus machine-generated content is increasingly indiscernible. In some ways, this is a self-fulfilling prophecy as the goal of the makers of the technology is to remove the difference.

DS and AI are often interchangeably used due to their strong coupling but each has its distinct role. DS, as the name suggests, involves making inferences from big data, that is characterised by its volume, variety, value, veracity, and velocity (the 5V’s). Because of the sheer size of complexity of data, one needs data science algorithms, methods, tools, and best practices for knowledge discovery, essentially finding valuable information in a sea of data – the proverbial needle of knowledge in the haystack of data. AI, on the other hand, aims to create human-like intelligence capable of navigating, interacting with, or understanding our environment. While search engines and chatbots are AI, a robotic arm that changes shielding tiles in a radioactive Tokamak is also AI. Hence, one can say that AI enables the audacity of humans to operate in unsafe and hostile environments, and DS enables AI to a large extent.

Predicting the future of technology, particularly the advancements powered by Data Science (DS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) poses significant challenges. The mixed emotions around DS and AI encompass both fear and hope regarding the potential for machines to attain sentience. Such a future would have far-reaching implications across all facets of human existence, including social, economic, political, legal, biological, and environmental spheres.

As DS and AI contribute to disruptive technology or enhance existing ones like the internet, which has already transformed human life, it is imperative to evaluate their impact. Critical questions arise at all scales ranging from molecular, ecological, and social, to astronomical levels. While we continue to address the current technological issues, the complexities and challenges associated with these innovations grow exponentially in scale and scope with time.

The extent to which DS and AI penetrate society and affect everyday life remains uncertain. Key concerns include the democratisation of these technologies, the disparity of access of the technology to the Global North and the Global South, and the role of capitalistic competitiveness in driving these advancements.

There are several notable examples of technology aiding humans, such as inducing rain in the desert, growing crops during a dry spell, and identifying and addressing genetic disorders in a growing fetus. Conversely, humans also grapple with challenges caused by such technology, such as flash floods, health and ecological risks associated with genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and ethical considerations surrounding eugenics. The socio-politico-economic-eco-legal aspects of assaults in cyberspace, “morally” faulty decision-making by autonomous systems, and environmental costs for running large data centers, are a few of the many complex issues that arise from human-machine conflicts. These require careful resolution at individual, community, country, and international levels. Therefore, while data science (DS) and artificial intelligence (AI) will advance many careers and aspirations, they also bring along significant and transformative impacts in their wake.

Today marks a significant resurgence, perhaps the Renaissance, of DS and AI, poised to shape a future of technology replete with technological advancements and challenges. The adage, originally coined by Voltaire and popularised by Marvel’s Spiderman, “with great power comes great responsibility” is particularly relevant to the roles of DS and AI within the technological landscape.