Disseqt AI, HCLTech, and Microsoft unite to guide financial services institutions on Agentic AI

Lean agentic enterprise platform Disseqt AI said it is collaborating with HCLTech and Microsoft to guide banks and other financial services institutions with Agentic AI adoption. This collaboration will enable secure and scalable AI adoption for financial services providers, combining HCLTech’s deep industry expertise with Disseqt’s cutting-edge agentic AI platform.

At a roundtable hosted for financial institutions in Ireland, the three companies demonstrated how financial services processes can be digitally transformed with the power of Agentic AI, coupled with the right governance framework. The session brought together distinguished leaders to explore AI adoption from multiple perspectives: technology providers driving innovation, financial institutions implementing agentic AI at scale, and the regulatory considerations shaping safe deployments.

“Collaboration is key to putting Responsible AI into practice. Working with Disseqt AI, we’re enabling an ecosystem that empowers enterprises to innovate with speed and operationalise AI ethics, governance, and compliance at scale,” said Heather Domin, Vice President and Head of Office of Responsible AI and Governance, HCLTech.

“Only 1% of organisations are using the right governance framework for Agentic AI and hence are struggling to move from POC to Production”, said Jenni Rantakari, AI Leader at Microsoft UK.

Disseqt deploys lean agentic service as a software to automate and simplify critical IT and DevOps functions, enabling high-performance testing, monitoring, and governance of AI systems.

“Our partnership with HCLTech and Microsoft validates our mission of bringing intelligent, agent-based automation to the heart of enterprise IT,” said Apoorva Kumar, Founder, Disseqt. “By embedding trustworthy AI into core ITOps and FinOps processes, we’re enabling organisations to break free from tedious cycles of testing and monitoring, and instead embrace secure, scalable AI transformation.”

Using contextual simulations, red teaming, and live observability, Disseqt helps teams detect vulnerabilities early, prevent system drifts, and ensure alignment with Responsible AI frameworks. The platform promises up to 80% reduction in costs, up to 70% reduction in go-to-production cycles, and 40% boost in testing productivity.