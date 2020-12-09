Diversey to have one of its largest CoE for Global Regulatory Services in India by 2021

Diversey plans to set up its Center of excellence for Global Regulatory Services in Mumbai, India. The new center represents a significant investment for Diversey in India, and is a key milestone in the execution of the company’s Global Regulatory strategy.

The company plans to hire a team of regulatory expert and build a talented pool of scientists for Global Technical Services. In the tough time of Pandemic across the globe, companies are laying off their employees whereas Diversey is set to add new members to their team to strengthen their global presence and add value in their Global Regulatory Affairs Service Center and R&D team.

The new center known as the Global Regulatory Affairs Service Center (GRASC) will be supporting the chemical regulatory teams globally. The Global Regulatory Affairs Service Center Team along with the R&D will surely foster collaboration, enhance innovations, to better serve the market and their valued customers.

With the new facility which will be co-located with their Mumbai-based R&D team will fully expect that the new members/team will improve the regulatory delivery globally and will also provide both R&D and regulatory employees great career development opportunities.

Suzanne Thompson, CTO R&D said “Setting up the GRASC in Mumbai is a milestone in our journey to constantly innovate, comply with regulations, develop new sustainable solutions and in the process, contribute to the transformation of India. This is part of our commitment in developing the capabilities of our young and talented workforce in India”

Diversey is a leading provider of cleaning, sanitation and maintenance products, systems and services that efficiently integrate chemicals, machines and sustainability programs. The brand is based on the implicit belief that cleaning and hygiene are life essentials and that what why undertake constitutes a vital service.

Himanshu Jain, President, India Subcontinent said, “Diversey has always been enthusiastic to get new talents on board for best results and development. In this tough time of Pandemic, where many companies are laying off their employees, Diversey would like to add more strength to our team and curate best talents.”

