Doceree expands data and engineering teams to strengthen specialized product portfolio in programmatic physician marketing  

Doceree, a global platform building unprecedented solutions for HCP programmatic messaging with proprietary data tools, has expanded its engineering team in India with the addition of over 25 new strategic hires. The development follows the recent appointment of former Product & Engineering Lead at Times Internet, Anil Dobhal, as Global Chief Technology Officer at Doceree.

Doceree has been bolstering its technological capabilities, investing in data analytics, privacy, and transparency to bring effectiveness and efficiency in physician marketing globally. The company recently raised $11 million in a Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures, a major chunk of which it intends to utilize towards augmenting its product portfolio and advancing the platform’s measurement and behaviour lift capabilities.

The expansion of Doceree’s engineering team is thus, aimed at creating a talent pool that specialises in Adtech, CDP & Machine Learning (ML) and has the capability to enable Doceree’s envisioned transformation in the healthcare industry through specialized products and proprietary technologies.

Doceree has applied for a patent for its proprietary identity-resolution technology, ESPYIANTM, that enables targeted messaging to physicians. The company will be applying for more patents for its industry-first physician marketing solutions going forward.

The key new hires in data, product, and engineering teams have an average experience of over 20 years, working with technology-backed companies like Times Internet, IBM, Expedia, Paytm, Deloitte and Network18, among others.

Among the new hires are Vishal Anand, appointed VP of Engineering and Data Science at Doceree, and Abhinav Mishra, who joined the company as VP of Data Engineering. Having done his M. Tech from IIT Bombay, Vishal has strong

engineering skills in design and developing stable server-side technologies at scale. He is passionate about solving complex business problems using technology and machine learning. In his previous role at Times Internet, Abhinav, a graduate from IIT Roorkee, helped build data practices focused on user interest profiles that improved content engagement metrics while being sensitive to data privacy standards. He also led the competitive intelligence team to surface the best pricing against global competition at Expedia.

“Over the past two years, Doceree has expanded its operations across the globe, catering to the increased demand for its technology across markets,” said Anil Dobhal, Global Chief Technology Officer, Doceree. “In order to serve the market needs across the globe, we are roping in engineering talent to develop specialized products that would transform the programmatic marketing processes, bringing greater value, conversion, and transparency for digital initiatives targeted at HCPs.”

Aligned with the company’s vision of improving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs by making relevant messaging digitally available to physicians, the expansion of Doceree’s engineering team is poised to position Doceree as a leader in the marketing space that provides the pharma industry with the most accurate and efficient HCP targeting solutions globally.