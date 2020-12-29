DotPe avails Google Pay’s Spot Program to enable hyperlocal discovery, online ordering for its offline partners

Read Article

Gurgaon-based, O2O commerce and fintech platform DotPe has availed Google Pay’s Spot Program to enable hyperlocal discovery and online ordering for its offline partners such as restaurants. The additional channel aims at empowering restaurants to share their online catalogue enabled by DotPe directly with their customers via DotPe’s Spot on Google Pay. Customers can simply use the Google Pay app to discover nearby restaurants, access their online catalogue to place online orders, pick up orders as well as home delivery orders and pay via DotPe’s Spot on Google Pay. Initially the partnership aims at creating hyperlocal demand and discovery for the F&B industry and will gradually further extend the services to other categories like groceries, pharmacy and more.

A technology startup, DotPe provides neo digital transformation and commerce solutions to retail businesses. As part of this association, Dotpe’s partner restaurants will be able to integrate their online catalogue onto DotPe’s Spot on Google Pay, and leverage the traction to get hyperlocal discovery and pick up as well as home delivery orders without relying on any third party aggregator app.

This channel can be seen as a big win for the F&B industry. The deep penetration and adoption of the Google Pay app among consumers promises instant hyperlocal demand for DotPe’s restaurant partners, thereby creating an independent online demand channel for businesses.

Speaking on the association, Shailaz Nag, Co-Founder and CEO, DotPe said, “Since our inception, democratising technology by tapping into open platforms has been our primary focus. By utilising our digital transformation solution, our restaurant partners can now tap on to the huge hyperlocal consumer base of Google Pay. We are sure about observing a noteworthy surge in business of our partners, given the importance of hyperlocal discovery and convenience ordering for the offline retail industry in the current times.”

