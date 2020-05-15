‘Doubts on Video’ Feature Launched By BasicFirst

Read Article

BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd – an aptitude-based personalised e-learning platform announced the launch of the world’s first ‘Doubts on Video’ service on its mobile application for students from classes 6th to 12th across all major Education Boards in India (including CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and other State Boards) and major competitive examinations such as IIT Main, JEE Advance, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, Olympiads and more.

In the current scenario with schools shuttered and exams on hold, the new ‘Doubts on Video’ feature is poised to empower students for engaging in self-study and clarifying doubts by uploading a video or submitting the question on the mobile application. The unique feature empowers students by conveniently resolving their doubts via face-to-face communication. Students receive personalized attention from an experienced mentor in either Hindi or English – making BasicFirst the world’s first company to nurture and strengthen student-mentor relationships by venturing beyond the confines of conventional classrooms.

Announcing the launch, Mr Randhir Kumar, Founder and Chief Mentor – BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt. Ltd said, “True learning begins when doubts are aptly addressed and resolved – enabling students to gain a good grasp over the concept as well as the subject. While schools are now switching to online learning, students are missing the personal touch. With our new feature, we are providing clarity of concepts to students through individualized attention. Our ‘Doubts on Video’ service will ensure the growth of students remains unaffected even during the lockdown while being enhanced in some ways.”

BasicFirst is offering its ‘Doubts on Video’ service at reasonable monthly subscriptions beginning from INR300, providing students 60 minutes of video call time. Early subscribers can avail an extra 30 minutes of video time across all packages. BasicFirst releases students from long-term monetary commitments by offering an easy pay-as-you-use model through a simple recharge, whereby students can connect with a teacher over video call. No other platform offers such convenient subscriptions.

The ‘Doubts on Video’ feature will encourage students to participate in self-study, eliminating herd learning. Since doubts turn up suddenly, students should have the flexibility to address them as and when they occur. BasicFirst is enabling digital collaborations between students and teachers so the former can enquire about textbook questions, concepts, projects and similar issues through simple video calls. The new feature simplifies education because we believe learning should be encouraging rather than a daunting task.

