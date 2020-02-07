DPI Gets News For Both Customers And Shareholders

Read Article

There would be periodic scores to assess the performance of the digital payments industry on key operating parameters like that of rural penetration and innovation in existing modes and channels.

Commonly known as the Digital Payments Index (DPI), the ‘composite’ scoring system would be allowing both customers and shareholders to better gauge local area developments in infrastructure, access, demographic and growth that is related to acceptance with specific reference to broader domestic and global standards in digital payments.

As per RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, digital payments in India have been growing rapidly. He even said that the RBI shall construct and periodically publish a composite DPI to capture the extent of digitisation of payments effectively.

The reflection on the penetration and deepening of various digital payment modes would be dominating DPI.

As of now, the Payments Council of India (PCI) is the largest industry body that fulfills this role in India’s digital payments industry.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]