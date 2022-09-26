Express Computer

Dream Sports appoints Dr. Anantha Sundararajan as Chief Data Officer

Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company announced the appointment of Anantha Sundararajan, Ph.D., as their Chief Data Officer (CDO). Anantha will be responsible for making significant leaps in fan experience, engagement and trust, powered by cutting edge AI, ML, Data Science,  Decision Science and Data Engineering for Dream Sports’ growing user base of 140 Million sports fans across all its portfolio companies. Anantha will oversee the creation and utilisation of data led assets, products and capabilities through technology innovations across the Dream Sports ecosystem.

Anantha joins Dream Sports from Novartis, where as Head DSAI & CDO, he played a key role in making Data Science & AI as part of the overarching competitive strategy for Novartis by bringing breakthrough innovations transcending multiple areas such as Research, Drug Discovery and Development, Portfolio Optimization, Operations, Drug Launch, Brand Strategy and Marketing. Anantha brings close to 25 years of experience spanning both academic and corporate professions. He holds a doctorate and MS in Industrial Engineering and Mathematics from Purdue University, USA. He is a seasoned leader in the AI and Data Science space and has championed strategic use of data across diverse industries such as Aerospace, Banking, E-Commerce and Pharma.

Commenting on the appointment, Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports said, “As a pure-play sports tech company, where data drives all our decisions, we are delighted to have Anantha onboard to formulate and drive our AI and Data vision. His deep expertise will help us further evolve our cutting-edge data led innovations for superior and personalised fan engagement. We are confident that under Anantha’s leadership, Dream Sports will continue to champion the highest standards of user experience and help Indian and global sports fans engage even more  with their favourite sports.”

Anantha Sundararajan, Chief Data Officer added, “This is a very exciting time for the sports technology sector in India, where companies like Dream Sports with their data-centric approach offer a differentiated fan experience to make sports better. I look forward to being a part of this incredible journey of Dream Sports to bring the ultimate experience to fans at speed, scale and consistency working collaboratively with all of the Dream Sports group of companies.”

Anantha will be based in Mumbai and will report to Harsh Jain, CEO & CoFounder, Dream11 & Dream Sports.

