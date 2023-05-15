Dream11 appoints Priyanka Kodikal as Chief Design Officer

Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform, announced the appointment of Priyanka Kodikal as their Chief Design Officer (CDO). She joins Dream11 from WhatsApp, where she headed design for the consumer app and led a large number of initiatives including core experiences across calling and messaging, to launching high quality products.

Priyanka returns to India after over two decades of a stellar career in the US where she worked for global brands. The spurt of new-age companies across Indian technology and other sectors backed by rapid digitalization, favorable policies by the government and regulators like Make in India and Digital India coupled with a strong growth momentum has been instrumental in making the country an attractive hub for jobs.

Commenting on the appointment,Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports said, “We are delighted to have Priyanka join us as our Chief Design officer. Her appointment aligns with our commitment to hire the best global talent and develop Mumbai as a tech hub. Priyanka will be responsible for growing our design team and will play an integral role in helping all our portfolio companies with their design philosophy and execution.”

Priyanka Kodikal, Chief Design Officer added, “I’m extremely passionate about building products that are intuitive and delightful to use. I’m excited to explore the world of sports tech and look forward to working with a great team to elevate the experience for our users.”

Priyanka will be based in Mumbai and will report to Harsh Jain.