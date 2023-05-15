Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Dream11 appoints Priyanka Kodikal as Chief Design Officer

Dream11 appoints Priyanka Kodikal as Chief Design Officer

News
By Express Computer
0 29

Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform, announced the appointment of Priyanka Kodikal as their Chief Design Officer (CDO). She joins Dream11 from WhatsApp, where she headed design for the consumer app and led a large number of initiatives including core experiences across calling and messaging, to launching high quality products.

Priyanka returns to India after over two decades of a stellar career in the US where she worked for global brands. The spurt of new-age companies across Indian technology and other sectors backed by rapid digitalization, favorable policies by the government and regulators like Make in India and Digital India coupled with a strong growth momentum has been instrumental in making the country an attractive hub for jobs.

Commenting on the appointment,Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports said, “We are delighted to have Priyanka join us as our Chief Design officer. Her appointment aligns with our commitment to hire the best global talent and develop Mumbai as a tech hub. Priyanka will be responsible for growing our design team and will play an integral role in helping all our portfolio companies with their design philosophy and execution.”

Priyanka Kodikal, Chief Design Officer added, “I’m extremely passionate about building products that are intuitive and delightful to use. I’m excited to explore the world of sports tech and look forward to working with a great team to elevate the experience for our users.”

Priyanka will be based in Mumbai and will report to Harsh Jain.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image