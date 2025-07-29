Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  DroneAcharya aerial innovations ltd. receives DGCA approval for medium class drone training at IIT Ropar RPTO

DroneAcharya aerial innovations ltd. receives DGCA approval for medium class drone training at IIT Ropar RPTO

News
By Express Computer
0 14

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. has received updated authorisation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct training for Medium Class drones at its Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) located at IIT Ropar, Punjab. The RPTO was earlier approved for Small Class drones and now includes both Small and Medium Class training under Rotorcraft (RPAS) for VLOS operations.

DroneAcharya has already trained over 1500 DGCA-certified drone pilots Pan India with defence officials, including defence personnel from the Directorate General of Resettlement of Indian defence forces at IIT Ropar. Additionally, in collaboration with C-PYTE, DroneAcharya has trained 150 youths from Punjab in drone operations and agricultural applications at this centre with focus to drive the advancement of India’s aerospace sector.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd. has received revised approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its RPTO at IIT Ropar, Punjab. The latest certification includes medium-class drone training, expanding the scope of operations at the center, which previously offered only small-class RPAS training. The RPTO falls under the rotorcraft category, sub-category RPAS, and is approved for VLOS (Visual Line of Sight) conditions.

The RPTO at IIT Ropar currently offers courses such as drone pilot training (DGCA certified), aerial cinematography, GIS for drone data processing, drone building, drone in agriculture, Python for GIS, advanced LiDAR and GIS, disaster management with drones, and drone racing.

DroneAcharya has already trained over 1500 DGCA-certified drone pilots Pan India with defence officials, including defense personnel from the Directorate General of Resettlement of Indian defence forces at IIT Ropar. Additionally, in collaboration with C-PYTE, DroneAcharya has trained 150 youths from Punjab in drone operations and agricultural applications. The training efforts at this centre contribute to India’s broader skilling efforts under national initiatives like Skill India, Drone Shakti, and Namo Drone Didi, which aim to develop a robust drone ecosystem by fostering certified and technically sound drone professionals.

“The inclusion of medium class certification at DroneAcharya IIT Ropar RPTO is a strategic step. It enables us to bridge the skill gap in advanced drone operations and support national initiatives such as Drone Shakti, Skill India, and Namo Drone Didi,” said Mr. Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd.

“With drone operation, repair, aerial mapping, and payload handling now integrated into the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and aligned with levels 3 to 6, our programs are structured to produce technically sound, industry-ready professionals. Our collaboration with IIT Ropar strengthens academic–industry alignment. It empowers us to deliver DGCA-certified training enriched with GIS, Python, agri-tech, and cinematography, creating multi-skilled talent across India, with a strong focus on young talents, Self-help Groups (SHGs), and women. Such partnerships are vital to scaling India’s drone ecosystem sustainably and inclusively.”

DroneAcharya is India’s highest-rated DGCA-certified RPTO, operating across India in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, along with a suite of non-DGCA drone programs delivered pan-India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image