DroneAcharya Wins Indian Army Tender worth INR 11,80,000.00 for Advanced Drone Pilot and GIS Training for Northern Command Officers in Jammu and Kashmir

As the global landscape witnesses an increased reliance on Drone technology in defence operations, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited stands at the forefront of India’s commitment to building aerially capable defence forces. In a significant development, the company has secured a Defence Tender worth INR 11,80,000.00 to conduct advanced drone pilot training and GIS (Geographic Information System) training for 20 officers from the Northern Command Pre-Induction Training School at Bhalra, Jammu and Kashmir.

In the wake of recent global events, such as the Ukraine-Russia war, the strategic importance of drones in defence has become even more apparent. Recognizing this trend, India is actively investing in drone-based capacity building, evident in the surge of drone procurement and training tenders nationwide.

DroneAcharya’s success in winning this tender underscore its pivotal role in skill development and quality training, crucial for the effective application of drone technology in defence operations. The 14-day onsite training program will cover a spectrum of advanced modules, including Night Flying, Challenging Maneuvers, Emergency Response, Data Processing, and Image Interpretation.

“We are proud to contribute to India’s journey in building aerially capable defence forces through specialized training programs,” said Mr. Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director at DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited. “This tender win reflects not only our expertise but also our commitment to advancing defence capabilities through cutting-edge drone training.”

DroneAcharya, stands out as the sole Private DGCA certified drone pilot training organization in India, to have surpassed 580 trainings on Digital Sky. Moreover, the company has conducted over 200 drone pilot training courses for various defence organizations nationwide.

The training initiative is a testament to India’s proactive stance in adopting drones within its defence framework. DroneAcharya is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of defence technology by imparting specialized skills to officers, facilitating the seamless integration of drones into strategic operations.