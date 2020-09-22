DSCI and CIO Klub sign MoU to launch Capacity Building Programs for Chief Information Officers in India

Read Article

Data Security Council of India, an industry body for Cyber Security & Privacy and CIO Klub, India’s largest association of Chief Information Officers (CIO) have joined hands and signed a MoU to collectively build capacity of CIOs in the areas of Cyber Security, Data Protection & Privacy, Data Governance, and other mutually identified areas.

As CIOs steer businesses to harness the full potential of ICT and Digital technologies, they are now also expected to provide leadership for managing enterprise cyber risk and chart out a robust Cyber Security and Data Protection Strategy aligned with their Digital Roadmap. The collaboration will enable the CIO community across India, to enhance their leadership skills in Cyber Security & Privacy and stay abreast with the evolving policy landscape and engage with stakeholders. CIO Klub and DSCI will also promote opportunities to foster innovation and give impetus to Security product development and adoption in the country.

DSCI and CIO Klub have just concluded a five-day weekend Cyber Security Strategy training program for 560+ CIOs & CISOs. Participants spanned multiple sectors ranging BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Construction, Energy, Infrastructure, etc. from 540 leading organisations and PSUs from all over India. The training was imparted by DSCI and industry experts with a specially curated curriculum with a right blend of Strategy and Practitioner’s perspective.

Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI said, “DSCI is privileged to partner with CIO Klub on a strategic initiative to enable India’s CIOs who are driving a rapid digitalization roadmap to manage the accentuating enterprise cyber risk and carve out a Cyber Security, Privacy Strategy and implementation roadmap with best in class processes and technologies, and foster trust in digital platforms which is now a key imperative for business growth. The collaboration will promote continuous Capacity Building in evolving Policy and Technology aspects of Security and Privacy.”

Umesh Mehta, President, CIO Klub said, we are elated to announce our strategic partnership with DSCI to foster Cyber Security innovation, research, and product development in the country. With digitization expanding multi-folds, this partnership will contribute to develop critical capabilities to address the challenges concerning Information Security and Data Privacy. This collaboration will pragmatically deliberate on policy and advocacy with stakeholders, and draw on each other’s expertise while making policy submissions.

