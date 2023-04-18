Dunzo Partners SHIELD to Stop Threats, Build Customer Trust With Frictionless Customer Experience

Dunzo, announced that it is strengthening its fraud prevention capabilities through a partnership with global risk intelligence company SHIELD. Dunzo is the first quick commerce company in India that will leverage mobile-first risk intelligence to tackle fraud and stay ahead of emerging threats. The solution will help Dunzo build trust with their users by ensuring that genuine customers get maximum benefits while enjoying a seamless customer experience.

Dunzo will leverage SHIELD’s AI-powered Device Intelligence solution to pinpoint all fraudulent activities in real-time. The SHIELD ID – the global standard of device identification – will empower Dunzo to accurately determine the physical devices behind the creation of fake accounts and promo abuse. At the same time, the SHIELD Risk Indicators will expose devices running malicious apps and tools commonly associated with fraud, enabling Dunzo to take action against fraudulent accounts.

Kongkan Saikia, Associate Director of Fraud Prevention at Dunzo, commented, “SHIELD’s technology has become an important element in building Dunzo’s strategy against fraud attacks. We’re now able to instantly stop fraud attacks at the source, and better use our time on cases that truly require a human touch.”

Gautam Sehgal, Director at SHIELD, added, “Dunzo is a category-defining company whose brand name has become a verb, based on a well-earned reputation for speed and reliability. SHIELD is proud to partner Dunzo to support the scalability of its services and brand promise, making certain that its resources are channeled towards incentivizing genuine delivery partners and the growth of its authentic user base.”

SHIELD’s technology is uniquely able to stop fraud without requiring personally identifiable information, empowering Dunzo to maintain user privacy without compromising security. The Device Intelligence solution runs entirely in the background throughout Dunzo’s 24/7 service, ensuring that no unnecessary friction is added to the customer journey.

More importantly, the Dunzo team will be able to accelerate growth by ensuring that they are investing resources into genuine users as well as boosting customer satisfaction and retention. The identification of trusted devices, users, and accounts will increase order approval efficiencies and support even faster deliveries, all without the fear of fraud. This solidifies Dunzo’s position as the most trusted choice for shoppers needing quick and reliable deliveries in India.

The roots of all fraud plaguing tech platforms – including those from the delivery and quick commerce industries – can be traced back to fake accounts. For example, fraudsters have been known to create large numbers of fake accounts to exploit limited-time promotions, rack up referral bonuses, and snatch up coupons, leaving genuine users at a disadvantage. Fraudulent partners could also claim incentive bonuses they did not deserve by spoofing their location and claiming job completions.