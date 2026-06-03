DXC unveils cloud-native platform to accelerate banking modernisation

DXC Technology has launched DXC CoreIgnite, a cloud-native revenue orchestration platform designed to help financial institutions connect with fintech ecosystems, modernise financial workflows, and deploy digital financial services without replacing existing core banking infrastructure.

The launch comes as financial institutions globally face increasing pressure to support embedded finance, real-time payments, digital assets, and API-driven banking models while continuing to operate complex legacy core systems.

According to the company, DXC CoreIgnite is designed to function across both DXC’s Hogan banking platform and non-Hogan environments, enabling banks to adopt modern fintech capabilities incrementally while preserving existing infrastructure investments.

The platform introduces a single orchestration layer intended to simplify how banks connect with external fintech providers, payment networks, and digital financial ecosystems through pre-built integrations and real-time workflow orchestration capabilities.

DXC stated that the platform currently supports integrations with ecosystem partners including Ripple, Splitit, Aptys Solutions, and ArcOne.

From a technology perspective, the platform is built around composable architecture and API-first design principles, allowing banks to integrate and scale services such as embedded finance, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), digital asset services, and multi-network payment orchestration with reduced integration complexity.

The company said the platform is designed to support orchestration across payment rails, including ACH, RTP, FedNow, wire transfers, and card networks, reflecting growing demand for interoperable and real-time financial infrastructure.

According to Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of GrowthX, DXC Technology, the platform is intended to help financial institutions decouple innovation initiatives from legacy core banking environments, enabling faster deployment of digital financial products and reducing operational friction associated with traditional integration-heavy models.

The broader banking industry is increasingly shifting toward modular technology architectures as institutions attempt to balance regulatory, operational, and customer experience requirements with the need for faster product innovation. Industry adoption of embedded finance, stablecoin-enabled services, and real-time payment ecosystems is also accelerating globally, particularly as banks face growing competition from fintech and digital-first financial platforms.

DXC noted that CoreIgnite builds on the company’s Hogan core banking platform, which currently supports more than 300 million deposit accounts globally and manages over $5 trillion in deposits worldwide.

The platform forms part of DXC GrowthX, the company’s strategic growth business focused on industry-specific software platforms and enterprise transformation solutions aimed at supporting modernisation initiatives across regulated industries.