Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  E2E Cloud deploys massive NVIDIA H200 clusters in Delhi & Chennai, setting new standard for AI compute power in India

E2E Cloud deploys massive NVIDIA H200 clusters in Delhi & Chennai, setting new standard for AI compute power in India

News
By Express Computer
0 11

E2E Cloud announces the deployment of India’s largest NVIDIA H200 GPU infrastructure, delivering a quantum leap in AI computing capabilities. With two state-of-the-art clusters strategically located in Delhi NCR and Chennai, each boasting 1,024 NVIDIA H200 GPUs, E2E Cloud is empowering India to lead the global AI revolution.

The NVIDIA H200 GPUs offer industry-leading performance, making them particularly desirable for training and fine-tuning large-scale AI models like DeepSeek and other advanced language models. With total of 288.8 TB of GPU RAM and 2.4× higher memory bandwidth (4.8 TB/s), these clusters provide the necessary computational power to handle memory-intensive workloads with unmatched efficiency.

“E2E Cloud’s investment is India’s largest NVIDIA H200 GPU deployment underscores our commitment to building the country’s most advanced AI infrastructure,” said Tarun Dua, Managing Director of E2E Cloud. “By strategically placing these clusters in Delhi NCR and Chennai and integrating them with our TIR AI/ML Platform, we are making cutting-edge AI computing more accessible and efficient for enterprises, researchers, and developers.”

Further, Dua added that “TIR AI/ML Platform makes accessing and utilising the GPUs seamless. Designed for efficiency, TIR eliminates infrastructure setup complexities, enabling enterprises and developers to launch their training, fine-tuning, and inference workloads with just a few clicks”.

Beyond training large-scale AI models, this deployment of H200s is ideal for real-time AI-driven applications in healthcare, autonomous systems, financial analytics, and next-generation research.

Enterprises with stringent data residency and compliance requirements can deploy these high-performance AI solutions through E2E Cloud’s Sovereign Cloud Platform. This ensures regulatory adherence while delivering the same industry-leading AI computing power to businesses operating in sensitive domains such as government, finance, and healthcare.

With this milestone, E2E Cloud continues to position itself at the forefront of India’s AI revolution, empowering businesses and innovators with the computational power they need to drive the future of artificial intelligence.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image