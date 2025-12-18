Ebix expands risk compliance offerings with AI-focused platform upgrade

Ebix has announced an expansion of its Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS) business, which the company says is aimed at modernising certificate tracking and extending its capabilities across broader risk-management functions. According to Ebix, the move includes increased investment in AI-led platform enhancements and is expected to be particularly relevant for large enterprises in India, where contractor and vendor compliance is under growing regulatory and operational scrutiny.

As part of the expansion, Ebix has appointed Robert Rodriguez as Chief Technology Officer for RCS, Allison Shearer as Head of Sales, and Gwen Olvera as Head of Operations. The company stated that Rodriguez and Shearer bring prior experience from competing platforms and familiarity with enterprise compliance environments. Ebix believes this experience is relevant for markets such as India, where organisations in sectors including infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, logistics, energy and BFSI manage large and complex vendor ecosystems.

Ebix said the modernised RCS platform introduces AI-enabled document reading and data extraction capabilities intended to reduce manual data entry and support automated validation in standard use cases. According to the company, this is designed to help enterprises that currently depend on email- and spreadsheet-driven compliance processes move towards greater automation and visibility. The platform also includes AI-driven dashboards that, Ebix claims, can surface exceptions, respond to natural-language queries and suggest next steps in real time.

Beyond certificate tracking, Ebix stated that RCS is being expanded to include exposure management and certificate issuance. These capabilities are supported by open APIs, which the company says are designed to integrate with procurement, ERP and broker systems. Ebix linked this expansion to increasing regulatory focus in India on contractor safety, insurance coverage, ESG compliance and third-party risk management.

As part of the upgrade, Ebix is also introducing EbixOne (ONE), which it describes as a unified AI assistant embedded within RCS workflows. According to the company, ONE enables users to query compliance status, review risk data and initiate actions through a conversational interface.

“Risk compliance and management is a key vertical for us, and certificate tracking remains a core offering,” said Gagan Sethi, CEO of Ebix Technology. Sethi said the company is investing in a broader, AI-powered platform with an open architecture and added that India represents a priority market due to the scale of enterprise vendor ecosystems and the pace of regulatory change. He noted that Ebix has already begun piloting the solutions with select Indian companies.

Darren Joseph, Chief Operating Officer at Ebix, said the platform modernisation is intended to strengthen the company’s position in the risk compliance market. He added that Ebix’s existing delivery capabilities and talent base in India are expected to support enterprise deployments as the market evolves.

Ebix also pointed to changes in the risk-compliance market, which it said has seen increased adoption of narrowly focused point solutions. The company argued that its approach—combining technology, operational capabilities and long-term investment—positions it to address the needs of large enterprises operating in complex regulatory environments such as India.

Looking ahead, Ebix stated that it plans to expand RCS internationally, with India identified as a key growth market. According to the company, its existing processing, BPO and support teams in India provide a foundation for localised delivery across industries including construction, infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing, energy and commercial real estate.