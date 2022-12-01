Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Edtech Company Jaro Education on hiring drive, plans for campus placement, eyeing exponential growth

Edtech Company Jaro Education on hiring drive, plans for campus placement, eyeing exponential growth

News
By Express Computer
0 15

Jaro Education has been rapidly expanding in the edtech sector and is currently amidst a significant hiring drive. With more than 13 years of industry presence and a robust business model, Jaro plans to strategically grow & strengthen further by hiring more people.

The company has decided to opt for campus hiring in the forthcoming placement season and intends to extend over 1000 offers to students. This aligns with its vision of upskilling the professional workforce across the country, thereby significantly boosting the company’s workforce by 100%.

Campus recruitment is one of the most effective ways to attract bright minds and talents to the organisation. Keeping the company’s core values of nurturing employees into future leaders with constant learning & development, the company will focus on tier II cities, including Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Dehradun.

Although business development, counseling, automation, and digital marketing will be the primary roles offered to students, marketing, operations, business analytics, and market research remain some of the major components.

Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said, We aim to grow faster while maintaining profitability. Our expansion strategy and belief lie in strengthening the workforce first to withstand the large surge in demand we have witnessed in the number of professionals looking to learn new skills or re-skill themselves in this fast-paced and emerging market. Increasing our talent is crucial to achieving the company’s goals in the coming years.&quot; Jaro Education is a committed edtech player who inspires the workforce to be ahead when setting market standards.

The company is a pioneer in executive education and aims to build a committed
workforce that thrives on quality deliverables. Jaro believes in continuous learning and imparting knowledge among employees in the organisation. The organisation’s culture and consistent growth reflect values including Trust, Innovation, Growth, Diversity & Equality. These values continue to catalyse future growth plans and the organisation’s sustenance. The company has also been awarded the Edtech leadership award and the National best employer accolade in Edtech by World HRD Congress in March 2022.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image