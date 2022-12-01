Edtech Company Jaro Education on hiring drive, plans for campus placement, eyeing exponential growth

Jaro Education has been rapidly expanding in the edtech sector and is currently amidst a significant hiring drive. With more than 13 years of industry presence and a robust business model, Jaro plans to strategically grow & strengthen further by hiring more people.

The company has decided to opt for campus hiring in the forthcoming placement season and intends to extend over 1000 offers to students. This aligns with its vision of upskilling the professional workforce across the country, thereby significantly boosting the company’s workforce by 100%.

Campus recruitment is one of the most effective ways to attract bright minds and talents to the organisation. Keeping the company’s core values of nurturing employees into future leaders with constant learning & development, the company will focus on tier II cities, including Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Dehradun.

Although business development, counseling, automation, and digital marketing will be the primary roles offered to students, marketing, operations, business analytics, and market research remain some of the major components.

Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said, We aim to grow faster while maintaining profitability. Our expansion strategy and belief lie in strengthening the workforce first to withstand the large surge in demand we have witnessed in the number of professionals looking to learn new skills or re-skill themselves in this fast-paced and emerging market. Increasing our talent is crucial to achieving the company’s goals in the coming years." Jaro Education is a committed edtech player who inspires the workforce to be ahead when setting market standards.

The company is a pioneer in executive education and aims to build a committed

workforce that thrives on quality deliverables. Jaro believes in continuous learning and imparting knowledge among employees in the organisation. The organisation’s culture and consistent growth reflect values including Trust, Innovation, Growth, Diversity & Equality. These values continue to catalyse future growth plans and the organisation’s sustenance. The company has also been awarded the Edtech leadership award and the National best employer accolade in Edtech by World HRD Congress in March 2022.