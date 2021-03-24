Edtech platform SkilloVilla raises U$ 300K seed round

Read Article

Bangalore based Edtech platform, SkilloVilla has raised US$ 300K in a seed round of funding from Titan Capital and other investors. The funding saw participation from prominent industry leaders like Haresh Chawla, Partner at True North, ex-CEO Viacom-18 network group, Miten Sampat (currently building CRED, ex-Chief Strategy Officer – Times Internet), Aakrit Vaish (Co-Founder and CEO, Haptik) and Varun Alagh (Co-Founder and CEO, Mamaearth). The freshly raised investment will be utilised to expand the team and evolve the learning platform into one of its kind technology products. Currently, SkilloVilla has more than 2000 students on its platform and aims to enable 2 million+ students and build their future in the coming years.

SkilloVilla is a platform where one can work on their abilities and gain access to companies anywhere globally irrespective of one’s education and economic backgrounds. It helps to aid youngsters to bag their dream job and craft a niche in their careers. Once upskilled, all students get extensive placement support right from resume creation, conducting mock interviews, to connecting with employers from over 300+ partner companies,all at an affordable price.

Ronak Agarwal, CEO &Co-Founder, SkilloVilla, said, “Having our bases set up in a country where 80 percent of the 1.5 million engineers that graduate every year remain unemployed or are employed in low skill jobs, aiding youngsters to land the job of their dreams and crafting a bright future for them is what keeps us going. We are glad that we have been backed by the best of the industry leaders to fulfil our mission. The investment raised will help us to brighten the future of aspiring job seekers.”

Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, said, “Technology is changing at such a rapid pace and so are skills required to be employable. India now has the chance to dominate the supply of skilled employees to the whole world, but the sad reality is that many unskilled graduates are coming out of tier-2colleges. SkilloVilla team is boldly solving this problem by upskilling the graduates and connecting with the right employer across the globe. We are super excited to support them in this journey.”

