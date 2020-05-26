EdTech Start-up PlanetSpark announces ‘Happiness Hour’ to enable the mental well-being of children

Read Article

Gurugram-based Edtech startup, PlanetSpark announces ‘Happiness Hour’ to put the spotlight on the mental and emotional well-being of children, during the ongoing pandemic. The Happiness Hour has been designed by the EdTech Player with a vision to offer for free, courses in Languages, Cognitive and Creative & Aesthetic skills, between 1-2pm everyday. Conducted by industry experts such as via Live Online learning, the ‘Happiness Hour’ will focus on areas including Communication, Writing, Coding, Robotics, Problem-solving, Concept Framing, Visual-Design, Photography, Music and Chess among other things.

Speaking of the Happiness Hour, Kunal Malik, Co-Founder, PlanetSpark, said, “This is one step further by PlanetSpark to recognise and cater to the mental and emotional well-being of children in general, and more so during the ongoing pandemic. We have observed that while the academic needs of children are given adequate attention, their emotional and personal development needs can often go unfulfilled. In an attempt to have as many children benefit from this initiative as possible, we have made these carefully curated courses free on our platform between 1-2pm everyday terming it as the ‘Happiness Hour’”

Designed to cater to kids aged 4-12 years with specific courses introduced for different age brackets, the Happiness Hour is modelled on various new age concepts of teaching such as Curated Live Online Classes, Learning Paths, Instructional Pedagogy, Gamified and Activity-based learning. Parents of K-8 students can enroll their children for the ‘Happiness Hour’ simply by registering on this link.

Backed by India’s largest education company, FIITJEE, Indian Angel Network, Lead Angels and Hyderabad Angels, PlanetSpark has so far raised $700k, over two rounds of funding. With home-schooling swiftly becoming the new normal in the wake of Covid-19, the Edtech player has witnessed a spike of 360% in traction on the platform. The company is gearing to grow 10x in the next 6 months to become the go-to learning destination for building new-age skills.

