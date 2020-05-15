EdTech Startup PlanetSpark pledges to upskill 1 Lakh Children of Corona Warriors for free

Read Article

Gurugram-based Edtech startup, PlanetSpark pledges to upskill 1 lakh children of corona warriors at zero fee, in a bid to help them develop career and life-skills during this time. The courses on PlanetSpark these K-8 students can sign up for include Communication Skills, Reading & Writing, Mental Maths and Coding. The Edtech company which has already witnessed 3x surge in the number of enrollments since March this year, has expanded its team of teachers extensively to cater to the growing demand and to enable a seamless learning experience for students.

“While children have access to learning videos or online classes for the regular academic subjects, their social and emotional needs are not getting adequate attention during this time, as parents are multi-tasking between work, home and managing children. For the Corona Warriors who are working day in and out to protect the nation from this pandemic, the emotional and personal-development needs of their children are getting even more neglected due to the situation at hand. It is this realisation that made us want to do our bit towards the upskilling and personal development of these children, who are also going through trying times right now”, said Kunal Malik, Co-Founder, PlanetSpark.

“We, at PlanetSpark, recognize this gap and have pledged to help 1 lakh children of Corona Warriors to develop their social and emotional skills”, he added.

PlanetSpark, funded by IAN and FIITJEE, helps in building career and life skills through live online classes for kids in grades K-8, using its proprietary technology and activity-based content. It offers programmes in career and life skills to help in social and emotional wellness of children. Kids can choose from language skills (Communications, Reading, Creative Writing), STEM (Coding, Robotics, Mental Maths) Creative Arts (Design, Sketching, Music) and Mental Wellness in a live, interactive manner.

“Mental and emotional well-being of children at this time is a very neglected aspect. We have organized specialized classes on mental well-being and life skills for children. This not only ensures that holistic learning does not stop, but also helps in uplifting the spirits of children during this time”, said Maneesh Dhooper, Co-founder, PlanetSpark.

PlanetSpark envisions plugging the gap when it comes to live online learning for building skills in children. While a lot of Edtech companies have made their recorded videos free, there has been hardly any focus on interaction-based learning where every child can be given personal attention. With schools and local learning centres being shut due to Covid-19, these developmental needs of children are taking a backseat, as pre-recorded videos/classes are only catering to the academic aspect of learning. With home-schooling swiftly becoming the norm, PlanetSpark is also building an ecosystem for seamless ‘Home-skilling’ of K-8 students, with a vision to make the transition as smooth as possible, for parents as well as children.

