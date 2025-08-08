Elastic announces Elastic AI SOC Engine for exposing complex, hidden threats

Elastic announced the launch of Elastic AI SOC Engine (EASE), a new serverless, easy-to-deploy security package that brings AI-driven context-aware detection and triage into existing SIEM and EDR tools, without the need for an immediate migration or replacement.

EASE delivers agentless integrations, AI-driven alert correlation using Elastic’s Attack Discovery, and an AI Assistant that empowers SOC analysts to uncover hidden, coordinated threats faster and reduce manual investigation time. Delivered on the Elastic Cloud, EASE gives security teams a friction-reducing path to prioritise threats, reduce alert fatigue, and enhance the value of their current security investments.

“SOC analysts are overwhelmed by high alert volumes and lack the AI support they need from their existing SIEM and EDR solutions to investigate threats effectively,” said Santosh Krishnan, general manager, Observability & Security at Elastic. “EASE brings Elastic’s proven AI capabilities into the security tools teams already use, to automatically prioritise threats, correlate alerts, and accelerate investigations, reducing the load on teams. When ready, teams can seamlessly migrate to Elastic Security for a unified, AI-driven platform that brings together SIEM, XDR, and cloud security, without missing a beat.”

EASE is designed for fast deployment and immediate value in security environments that rely on Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, CrowdStrike, and other tools. EASE includes:

Agentless integrations : Native, agentless alert ingest from third-party SIEM and EDR platforms that allow users to apply AI analysis to alerts immediately.

: Native, agentless alert ingest from third-party SIEM and EDR platforms that allow users to apply AI analysis to alerts immediately. AI-powered alert correlation : Users get access to Elastic Attack Discovery, which triages, correlates and prioritises alerts, as well as a streamlined AI-powered alert view, which supports analysts with AI-powered summaries and context.

: Users get access to Elastic Attack Discovery, which triages, correlates and prioritises alerts, as well as a streamlined AI-powered alert view, which supports analysts with AI-powered summaries and context. Context-aware AI Assistant : Agentless data connectors enrich investigations with internal knowledge from sources including Jira, GitHub, and SharePoint, and support natural language queries and RAG-based search across organisational data.

: Agentless data connectors enrich investigations with internal knowledge from sources including Jira, GitHub, and SharePoint, and support natural language queries and RAG-based search across organisational data. Transparent AI with model flexibility: Choose the LLM that works best for your organisation, either your own, or the Elastic Managed LLM. AI Assistant responses are cited, so you know what data was used. All queries, responses, and token usage are fully logged and trackable.

Choose the LLM that works best for your organisation, either your own, or the Elastic Managed LLM. AI Assistant responses are cited, so you know what data was used. All queries, responses, and token usage are fully logged and trackable. Operational dashboards: Out-of-the-box metrics highlight time savings, detection improvements, and ROI to help security teams demonstrate business value.

“Elastic is tackling a common challenge: how to bring open and transparent AI into the SOC without starting from scratch, said Michelle Abraham, senior research director, Security and Trust, IDC. “EASE helps teams with faster detection and investigation using the tools they already have.”