Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Elastic announces Elastic AI SOC Engine for exposing complex, hidden threats

Elastic announces Elastic AI SOC Engine for exposing complex, hidden threats

News
By Express Computer
0 10

Elastic announced the launch of Elastic AI SOC Engine (EASE), a new serverless, easy-to-deploy security package that brings AI-driven context-aware detection and triage into existing SIEM and EDR tools, without the need for an immediate migration or replacement.

EASE delivers agentless integrations, AI-driven alert correlation using Elastic’s Attack Discovery, and an AI Assistant that empowers SOC analysts to uncover hidden, coordinated threats faster and reduce manual investigation time. Delivered on the Elastic Cloud, EASE gives security teams a friction-reducing path to prioritise threats, reduce alert fatigue, and enhance the value of their current security investments.

“SOC analysts are overwhelmed by high alert volumes and lack the AI support they need from their existing SIEM and EDR solutions to investigate threats effectively,” said Santosh Krishnan, general manager, Observability & Security at Elastic. “EASE brings Elastic’s proven AI capabilities into the security tools teams already use, to automatically prioritise threats, correlate alerts, and accelerate investigations, reducing the load on teams. When ready, teams can seamlessly migrate to Elastic Security for a unified, AI-driven platform that brings together SIEM, XDR, and cloud security, without missing a beat.”

EASE is designed for fast deployment and immediate value in security environments that rely on Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, CrowdStrike, and other tools. EASE includes:

  • Agentless integrations: Native, agentless alert ingest from third-party SIEM and EDR platforms that allow users to apply AI analysis to alerts immediately.
  • AI-powered alert correlation: Users get access to Elastic Attack Discovery, which triages, correlates and prioritises alerts, as well as a streamlined AI-powered alert view, which supports analysts with AI-powered summaries and context.
  • Context-aware AI Assistant: Agentless data connectors enrich investigations with internal knowledge from sources including Jira, GitHub, and SharePoint, and support natural language queries and RAG-based search across organisational data.
  • Transparent AI with model flexibility: Choose the LLM that works best for your organisation, either your own, or the Elastic Managed LLM. AI Assistant responses are cited, so you know what data was used. All queries, responses, and token usage are fully logged and trackable.
  • Operational dashboards: Out-of-the-box metrics highlight time savings, detection improvements, and ROI to help security teams demonstrate business value.

“Elastic is tackling a common challenge: how to bring open and transparent AI into the SOC without starting from scratch, said Michelle Abraham, senior research director, Security and Trust, IDC. “EASE helps teams with faster detection and investigation using the tools they already have.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image