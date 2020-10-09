eLearnPOSH.com launches new Annual Subscription Program for IC members & managers

Read Article

Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Compliance Solution Provider eLearnPOSH.com announced the launch of its new Annual Subscription Program for Organisations to meet the training requirements of the Internal Committee members and managers.

These new Annual Subscriptions will enhance the capability of the Internal Committee Members, through comprehensive eLearning and by tripling periodic interaction with POSH Experts through Live Webinars while reducing the cost of the training by 50 percent to organisations compared to other competitive options.

The POSH Act of 2013 expects organisations to perform their duties including formation of Internal committee and conducting awareness sessions for all employees. eLearnPOSH.com is one of the early providers of POSH Awareness eLearning, and was the first to launch the program in 7 Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam) apart from English.

With the launch of the POSH for IC members Annual Program, the subscribers will get yearlong access to

· 45 Mins of POSH Foundation eLearning

· 30 Mins of POSH for Managers eLearning

· 90 Mins of POSH for IC Members eLearning

· Three 90 min Live Webinar Sessions conducted by POSH Experts with Q&A

o 3rd Week of March, July and November every year

o Recordings of the webinar will be available for subscribers if they miss the live session

o Topic for the webinar will be selected based on the inputs from the Subscribers

· The entire experience will be provided through its Learning Portal which will add several tools for the Internal Committee members to improve their capability.

Speaking about the launch, Santhosh KT, Founder and Managing Director of SUCCEED TECHNOLOGIES (eLearnPOSH.com), mentioned, “Internal Committee Members have the powers of a Civil Court in case of an inquiry. A comprehensive training program is required to ensure IC Members use these powers responsibly. This training cannot be provided through a day-long workshop or just one-off eLearning. Learners will either be overwhelmed with information or underinformed with just eLearning. We have structured the program in a way where On-demand eLearning will provide the foundational knowledge and the three Webinars with POSH Experts and Legal Professionals will provide the required deep dive. As these webinars are through the year, information will be a lot more digestible and improve retention.”

