Embassy Services in collaboration BMC launched Aerial Disinfection Drone

Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd. (ESPL) in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently launched the first of its kind Drone Disinfection Drive in Worli, Mumbai. The significant event was launched by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and the honorable Mayor Kishori Pednekar amongst other dignitaries. This method was used for the disinfection of mosquito breeding grounds and other vector-borne diseases in areas that are usually inaccessible. These drones can fly over 500m high for a period of 12 hours while carrying over 15 liters of disinfectant; they can cover an area of over 50 acres in a single day. This innovation is a much-needed thorough solution for the post-pandemic world.

ESPL through its operational arm, TCFM (Technique Control Facility Management) has yet again contributed to the world through the provision of innovative solutions that ensure us of a safe and healthy environment. With innovation as one of their core values, the team assembled the microbial disinfection kit to have an ability to be hoisted by an industrial drone. Aerial Microbial Disinfection is the terminology of the method used where chemical tanks are hoisted to spray from an aerial view thus covering more space and saving lots of time. The drone can carry antilarval chemicals to sites usually inaccessible. The tech can also be used to combat the COVID Virus in high-density areas with less accessibility. Over 50 acres can be covered in a day using a single drone. The chemicals used such as Virex II 256, Vecon (Sodium Hypochlorite) Viroff, Pursue, and Lysol solution has proven highly effective against 65 strains of virus from over 19 viral families, 400 strains of bacteria, and over 100 strains of fungi.

“Using technology to elevate the world through integrated facility management has always been one of the key drivers of our organization’s success. We take pride in leading this initiative in collaboration with BMC and look forward to working on similar initiatives.” said Pradeep Lala, MD & CEO., Embassy Services Private Limited. Such solutions have multiple facets of use and this contributes to the array of efficient solutions needed for the post-pandemic world.

Integrated facility management organizations will be a core function in the future of space management where hygiene and sanitisation is of paramount importance where health and safety will be the most crucial criteria sought after. These organizations will entrust their expertise certainly ensuring a cleaner world and a safer future for all of us.

Embassy Services Private Limited, an independent arm of the Embassy Group is a multi-faceted company that was founded in 1995, delivering end to end Integrated Facility Management services to over 150 clients, covering 70+ million sq. ft. of space, across 12 states in India. ESPL has a PAN-India presence covering real estate portfolio spectrum of commercial, residential, industrial, co-working, retail, hospitality, and other properties giving them a unique advantage of having a reservoir of deep technical knowledge to cater to versatile requirements. As trusted leaders of IFM, they are committed to delivering operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, and engaging experiences consistently. ESPL invests in the right talent to achieve sustainable goals through 4 pillars – Client, People, Infrastructures, and Communities. These pillars create innovative and forward-thinking solutions for a better tomorrow and help businesses in implementing sustainable initiatives using various methodologies in the properties managed.

