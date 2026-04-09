India’s DPDP act: Turning compliance into a strategic advantage with identity security

By Abhishek Gupta, GVP, India, SailPoint

India’s digital economy is expanding at an unprecedented pace, powered by rapid adoption of cloud, AI and data-driven technologies. As organisations scale, so does the volume of personal data they collect, process and store. This makes data protection not just a regulatory requirement but a business imperative. The introduction of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act marks a significant step in India’s journey toward stronger data governance and privacy.

However, compliance with the DPDP Act is not a one-time exercise, it is an ongoing, complex process. Organizations must ensure that personal data is accessed only by the right individuals, for the right reasons and at the right time. This is where identity security becomes central to achieving compliance at scale.

The growing complexity of compliance

Globally, enterprises are already navigating a maze of regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA. India’s DPDP Act adds another critical layer, reinforcing the need for organizations to adopt a structured and consistent approach to data governance. The challenge lies in translating regulatory requirements into actionable policies across systems, applications and users.

Many organisations still rely on manual processes for access management and compliance reporting. These methods are not only resource-intensive but also prone to human error. Lack of visibility into who has access to what data often leads to risks such as over-provisioning, orphaned accounts and potential misuse of sensitive information.

Identity security as the foundation of compliance

At its core, the DPDP Act emphasizes accountability and control over personal data. Identity security directly supports these principles by ensuring that access to data is governed, monitored and continuously validated.

A modern identity security framework provides a unified view of all identities, both human and machine, across the enterprise. This enables organizations to answer a critical question at any point in time: who has access to what, and why?

By automating access provisioning and deprovisioning, identity security ensures that users only have the permissions necessary for their roles. It also helps prevent “entitlement creep,” where access privileges accumulate over time, increasing risk exposure.

The role of AI in simplifying compliance

One of the biggest shifts in identity security is the integration of artificial intelligence. AI-driven identity security solutions can analyze access patterns, detect anomalies and recommend appropriate access controls.

For example, AI can flag unusual access requests or identify dormant accounts that pose a security risk. It can also simplify access reviews by providing intelligent recommendations, reducing the burden on IT and compliance teams while improving accuracy.

Automation plays a key role here. By replacing manual certification processes with automated workflows, organizations can significantly reduce errors and ensure consistent policy enforcement. This not only strengthens compliance but also improves operational efficiency.

Building an audit-ready organization

The DPDP Act places strong emphasis on accountability, making audit readiness a top priority. Organizations must be able to demonstrate compliance through clear, traceable records of data access and usage.

An identity security platform that unifies identity, data and security intelligence to effectively govern access across the enterprise can help maintain comprehensive audit trails, capturing every access request, approval and modification. This creates a transparent and verifiable system that simplifies audits and reduces the risk of non-compliance. Additionally, centralized policy enforcement ensures that compliance standards are applied uniformly across the organisation, regardless of geography or system complexity.

A strategic approach to compliance

Compliance should not be viewed as a checkbox activity but as a strategic enabler of trust and growth. Organizations that invest in robust identity security frameworks are better positioned to protect sensitive data, build customer confidence and adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes.

The DPDP Act is a clear signal that India is prioritizing data privacy at a national level. For enterprises, this is an opportunity to modernize their approach to security and compliance.

By adopting AI-driven identity security, organisations can move from reactive compliance and static governance to proactive identity management, reducing risk, improving efficiency and ensuring they are always audit-ready.

In an increasingly data-centric world, identity is the new security perimeter. Securing it effectively is not just the key to compliance; it is the foundation for sustainable digital transformation.