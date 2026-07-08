Check Point highlights AI security in 2025 ESG report

Check Point reports progress on AI security, emissions reduction and cyber skilling in 2025 ESG report

Redwood City, California, July 6, 2026: Check Point Software Technologies has released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the company’s progress across cyber security, responsible AI, sustainability and corporate governance as it sharpens its focus on securing AI-driven digital transformation.

Titled Securing the Path Toward a Responsible Future, the company’s fourth annual ESG report highlights initiatives spanning AI governance, environmental performance, workforce development and ethical business practices.

“The intersection of AI and cyber security will define the next decade of digital risk,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO, Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point stands at that intersection—not as a bystander, but as the organisation that has spent more than thirty years building the expertise, technology, solutions and relationships needed to lead through exactly this kind of inflection point.”

The report highlights Check Point’s growing emphasis on AI security during 2025, including the integration of AI across its products and operations. The company expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, joined OpenAI’s Trusted Access for Cyber programme and Daybreak initiative, and integrated Check Point Workforce AI with Anthropic’s Claude Compliance API to improve enterprise visibility into employee AI usage.

According to the report, Check Point’s ThreatCloud AI platform now prevents approximately 4.6 billion cyberattacks annually. During the year, the company also secured FedRAMP and GovRAMP authorisations, enabling it to provide cybersecurity services to US federal, state and local government agencies.

On the environmental front, Check Point disclosed its Scope 3 emissions for the first time, marking a significant milestone in its sustainability reporting. The company also reported that 83% of electricity consumption across offices under its operational control was offset through renewable energy, while Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity declined by 31% year-on-year. In addition, it completed a climate risk and opportunity assessment aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

The report also outlines progress in workforce development and community engagement. Since 2022, Check Point has trained 796,468 people in cybersecurity, achieving approximately 80% of its target to train one million people by 2028. Its Cyber Center welcomed 11,700 visitors during 2025, bringing the cumulative total to 30,000 visitors since opening.

Globally, the company employed 7,179 people, with 65% working in technical roles, and provided an average of 74 hours of training per employee. Corporate donations have also increased by 49% since 2022, supporting around 200 non-profit organisations worldwide.

The ESG report highlights governance as a key pillar of the company’s strategy. Check Point reported 78% board independence, with all board committees comprising independent directors, alongside 100% completion of ethics and compliance training. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to responsible AI governance, data privacy, supply chain ethics and transparent business operations.

Through the report, Check Point emphasises that cybersecurity, sustainability and responsible AI governance are becoming increasingly interconnected as organisations navigate the growing complexity of AI-driven digital transformation.