Commvault launches AI-driven cyber resilience simulation

Commvault has introduced Minutes to Recovery, a hands-on cyber resilience simulation designed to help organisations assess their preparedness against AI-driven cyberattacks by allowing security teams to experience the full lifecycle of an attack, from breach to recovery, in a controlled environment.

The new simulation comes as organisations contend with increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled cyber threats. According to Commvault, the average time between vulnerability disclosure and active exploitation shrank to 29 minutes in 2025, a 65% reduction from the previous year, underscoring the need for organisations to validate recovery capabilities rather than rely solely on incident response plans.

The two-hour simulation places participants in three distinct roles during a cyberattack scenario. Teams first assume the role of attackers, using Frontier AI tools to simulate AI-driven phishing campaigns and attacks targeting enterprise infrastructure, including backup systems. Participants then switch to defending against the attack, making real-time detection and response decisions with incomplete information, before finally taking on the role of recovery specialists tasked with restoring systems and data while ensuring the environment is free of malicious code.

By exposing participants to each stage of an attack, Commvault aims to help organisations identify operational gaps, strengthen coordination between security and IT teams, and improve their ability to recover from AI-enabled cyber incidents.

The programme introduces a new recovery readiness metric—Mean Time to Clean Recovery (MTCR), which measures an organisation’s ability to restore verified clean systems under simulated attack conditions, providing a practical benchmark for cyber resilience.

“The question organisations should be asking is no longer whether they have a recovery plan, but whether they can prove it will work under pressure,” said Anna Griffin, Chief Market Officer at Commvault. “As AI accelerates cyberattacks, resilience must become a measurable business capability. Minutes to Recovery enables organisations to validate their recovery readiness through realistic simulations rather than assumptions.”

Commvault will make the programme available globally as an on-site engagement delivered in six languages, while also extending it through its global partner network. The company said the initiative is designed to help partners facilitate strategic cyber resilience discussions with enterprise customers using practical, scenario-based exercises.

Allen Downs, Vice President of Security and Resiliency at Kyndryl, said the simulation reflects the changing nature of cyber threats, where organisations need to regularly test recovery strategies under realistic conditions rather than depend on static response plans.

Commvault said the launch aligns with its broader strategy of helping enterprises strengthen cyber resilience by combining data security, identity protection and cyber recovery on a unified AI-enabled platform as organisations increasingly adopt AI technologies while facing more advanced cyber threats.