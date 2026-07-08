uKnowva HRMS has expanded its Certified Partner Program by onboarding Leaping Frog Solutions Pvt. Ltd., aiming to help enterprises simplify digital transformation by bringing together AI-powered human resource management and enterprise resource planning (ERP) expertise through a unified partner ecosystem.

The partnership combines uKnowva’s AI-native HRMS platform with Leaping Frog’s capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics ERP, enabling organisations to access complementary HR and ERP solutions through a single implementation partner while reducing the complexity of managing multiple technology vendors.

The collaboration comes as enterprises increasingly seek integrated business systems that connect HR, finance, operations and supply chain functions. Many organisations continue to operate these systems in silos, limiting business visibility, slowing decision-making and creating operational inefficiencies.

Under the partnership, customers will be able to leverage Leaping Frog’s Microsoft Dynamics ERP expertise alongside uKnowva’s HR platform while continuing to operate each system independently based on their business requirements. The collaboration is intended to provide a more streamlined stakeholder experience rather than replacing existing enterprise applications.

Through the uKnowva Certified Partner Program, Leaping Frog Solutions will provide implementation services, business consulting, customisation, ERP integration and ongoing optimisation support to help organisations maximise the value of their digital transformation initiatives.

“Digital transformation delivers real value only when business systems work together,” said Vicky Jain, founder and CEO, uKnowva HRMS. “HR can no longer function as a standalone platform; it needs to be connected with finance, operations and enterprise workflows to enable faster decisions and a better employee experience. By bringing Leaping Frog Solutions into our certified partner ecosystem, we are expanding our ability to help organisations build stronger, more connected business ecosystems that are ready for the future.”

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Mutha, Vrushank Mehta and Navin Mahadule, Directors, Leaping Frog Solutions Pvt. Ltd, said, “As organisations scale, disconnected systems often become one of the biggest barriers to efficiency. Our customers are increasingly looking for technology partners who can simplify complex business processes rather than adding another standalone solution. Partnering with uKnowva enables us to offer clients access to complementary HRMS capabilities alongside our ERP expertise, reducing the complexity of coordinating with multiple stakeholders while supporting long-term growth.”

The companies said the partnership reflects a broader shift towards partner-led digital ecosystems, as organisations increasingly prioritise integrated technology environments over isolated software deployments. By combining HRMS and ERP expertise within a collaborative partner framework, uKnowva and Leaping Frog Solutions aim to help enterprises modernise their digital infrastructure while improving employee experience and operational efficiency.