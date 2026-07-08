UST has entered into a strategic alliance with AI company Anthropic to integrate the Claude family of AI models across its engineering platforms, industry solutions and internal operations, as the technology services provider accelerates its transition to an AI-native enterprise.

As part of the partnership, UST will combine Anthropic’s Claude models with its proprietary platforms, engineering services and industry-specific solutions to help Global 1000 enterprises move beyond isolated AI pilots towards enterprise-scale AI deployments. The collaboration also includes a commitment to train and certify 20,000 UST employees globally on Claude across engineering, consulting and industry-focused roles.

The alliance strengthens UST’s position as a Global Premier Partner in Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network Services Tier and focuses on responsible AI adoption by combining Claude’s large language models with UST’s engineering, implementation and domain expertise.

UST plans to integrate Claude into engineering platforms serving industries such as semiconductors, automotive, manufacturing, telecommunications and IoT. The company said the integration will support activities including chip validation, design verification, factory operations and field services, enabling earlier fault detection, reduced manual effort and faster engineering workflows. One example is UST-iDEC, where Claude will be embedded into an existing validation pipeline to automate regression testing and analyse hardware schematics and digital twins.

Beyond engineering, UST will embed Claude across several enterprise platforms spanning healthcare, telecommunications and banking. In healthcare, Claude will enhance the CarePath platform by supporting care management, claims processing and member services. Within telecom, the IntelliOps platform will leverage Claude to improve network operations and service assurance, while the FinX banking platform will use AI to automate onboarding, document processing and compliance workflows.

The company also plans to deploy Claude across its own business operations, including legal, finance, talent management, marketing and infrastructure functions, using AI-powered workflows with human oversight to improve operational efficiency and consistency. According to UST, these internal deployments will help create tested governance models and operational playbooks that can later be applied to client engagements.

“Our alliance with Anthropic reflects UST’s unwavering commitment to helping clients navigate the AI landscape with confidence and achieve meaningful business outcomes,” said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST. “By combining the capabilities of Claude with UST’s engineering, industry knowledge and delivery expertise, we are bringing to market industry-specific platforms and digital and engineering solutions that improve productivity, accelerate business outcomes and help clients operationalise AI-led decisions in a safe and secure environment.”

Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Anthropic, said the partnership demonstrates UST’s approach of deploying Claude within its own engineering operations before extending the technology to enterprise customers. “They’re proving Claude inside their own engineering first, training 20,000 of their own people on it, before bringing it into the systems they build and run for clients,” he said.

Manu Gopinath, President, UST, added that embedding Claude across consulting, engineering services and industry platforms will help the company deliver greater business value while advancing its transformation into an AI-native organisation built on trust and human oversight.