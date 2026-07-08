Blue Cloud Softech deploys SOCEYE for Hyderabad Police

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has completed the deployment of SOCEYE (formerly Blura Saga), its AI-powered social media monitoring and intelligence platform, for the Social Media Unit of the Hyderabad City Police, marking the operational rollout of the company’s proprietary platform within one of India’s largest metropolitan police forces.

The deployment completes the purchase order announced by the company in March 2026 and follows verification of BCSSL’s intellectual property ownership of the platform. The company said the system is now fully operational, with police personnel trained and ongoing support being provided as part of the engagement.

Designed to help law enforcement monitor public conversations across social media, SOCEYE enables real-time tracking of multilingual online content to identify misinformation, citizen grievances and digital evidence that may support investigations.

According to BCSSL, the platform automatically detects and classifies complaints raised on social media before routing them to relevant police personnel. It also provides AI-assisted verification of viral claims, manipulated images and fabricated content, enabling faster responses to misinformation campaigns. The system supports multiple Indian languages and preserves digital evidence with audit trails designed to meet judicial standards.

SOCEYE also provides a unified dashboard for the Hyderabad City Police Social Media Unit, allowing officers to monitor online activity, respond to citizen complaints and manage investigations from a single interface.

“An order announced is a promise; an order delivered is a reputation,” said Sri Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Group. “SOCEYE, a platform we conceived, engineered and own in India, is now live inside one of India’s largest metropolitan police forces within the committed timeline. I thank the Hyderabad City Police for their trust. To our shareholders and to every government we serve, our commitment is simple: at Blue Cloud, disclosure is followed by deployment.”

The company said SOCEYE is now operational across multiple law enforcement environments in Telangana, including command centres and anti-narcotics units, demonstrating its potential as a repeatable AI platform for police organisations. The deployment included structured implementation, personnel training and continuous-learning configuration, with BCSSL continuing to provide technical support.

Blue Cloud Softech stated that SOCEYE has been designed to operate on publicly available social media content under lawful police authority. The platform incorporates role-based access controls, audit trails and documentation capabilities intended to support transparent investigations while aligning with applicable regulations, including the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.