The billion-dollar opportunity in India’s circular economy

By Yashraj Bhardwaj, Co-Founder, Plannex

Waste management in India has largely been viewed through an environmental lens. The conversation has focused on collection, disposal, compliance, and reducing landfill burdens. While these remain important priorities, they no longer capture the full picture.

A much larger opportunity is emerging – one that sits at the intersection of sustainability, industrial growth, and resource security.

As India accelerates its clean energy transition, expands domestic manufacturing, and strengthens its ambitions around critical minerals, waste is beginning to assume a new role. It is no longer merely an end-of-life problem. It is becoming a valuable source of materials that can be recovered, refined, and reintegrated into the economy.

This shift becomes particularly significant when waste streams cross a certain scale.

The 250,000 metric tonne threshold represents more than a volume milestone. It marks the point at which circular economy models must evolve from fragmented pilot projects and regional recycling efforts into sophisticated industrial ecosystems capable of supporting national supply chains.

From waste management to resource management

Traditionally, recycling has been measured by how much waste is collected and diverted from landfills. However, as volumes increase and waste streams become more complex, collection alone is no longer the defining challenge. The real value lies in what happens after collection.

Electronic waste, lithium-ion batteries, industrial scrap, and end-of-life products contain critical minerals and materials that are increasingly essential to modern economies. As demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and advanced electronics grows, access to these resources is becoming a strategic priority.

In this context, circularity is no longer simply an environmental initiative. It is a resource management strategy. India generated over 1.4 million metric tonnes of electronic waste during FY 2025-26. While a substantial portion entered formal processing channels, significant volumes remain outside the organised ecosystem. More importantly, even within formal recycling networks, a considerable amount of material value remains underutilised due to limitations in downstream processing and refinement capabilities. The challenge is therefore not just recovering waste. It is recovering value.

The missing link in India’s circular economy

One of the most significant gaps in India’s recycling ecosystem lies in the processing of critical minerals.

In the battery recycling sector, the industry has rapidly expanded its ability to mechanically process end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap. However, much of the resulting black mass – a concentrated material rich in lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other valuable metals – continues to be exported for further refining. This creates an economic contradiction.

India invests in collecting and processing waste, yet a substantial share of the highest-value stage of the supply chain takes place elsewhere. The country then re-imports refined materials at significantly higher costs to support domestic manufacturing. If circularity is to become a meaningful pillar of industrial growth, the objective cannot stop at recycling. It must extend to domestic material recovery, refining, and reintegration. Only then can waste truly become a strategic resource.

Why scale changes everything

Crossing the 250,000 metric tonne mark changes the economics of circularity. At smaller volumes, recycling can often function through localised networks and fragmented operations. On an industrial scale, however, the requirements become significantly more demanding. Advanced sorting technologies, automated processing systems, chemical recovery infrastructure, traceability mechanisms, and reverse logistics networks have become essential.

This is also where circular economy models begin to attract serious investment. Recent estimates suggest India’s broader circular economy could create an opportunity worth hundreds of billions of dollars over the coming decades. But unlocking this potential will require moving beyond compliance-driven approaches toward infrastructure-led growth. The companies that succeed will not necessarily be those that collect the most waste. They will be those that can recover the highest value from it.

Building the next industrial ecosystem

Encouragingly, policy momentum is beginning to align with this vision. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks are creating accountability across product lifecycles, while initiatives such as the National Critical Mineral Mission are helping strengthen domestic capabilities in resource recovery and refining.

However, policy alone cannot build a circular economy. The next phase will require coordinated investment in processing infrastructure, technology innovation, reverse logistics networks, and advanced material recovery systems. It will also require industries to embrace concepts such as design for disassembly, material traceability, and lifecycle thinking.

Most importantly, it requires a mindset shift. Waste should no longer be viewed as something to be managed at the end of a product’s life. It should be viewed as a resource stream that begins contributing value long before disposal.

The future of resource security

As resource demand continues to rise globally, countries will increasingly compete not only for access to raw materials but also for the ability to recover them efficiently.

This is why the circular economy is emerging as much more than a sustainability agenda. It is becoming a cornerstone of industrial resilience and resource security. The billion-dollar opportunity before India is not simply about handling larger volumes of waste. It is about building the infrastructure, capabilities, and ecosystems needed to transform waste into a dependable source of future growth.

In the years ahead, the most successful economies may not be those that extract the most resources from the ground but those that recover the most value from what they already have.