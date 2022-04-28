eMedEvents raises US$ 150k in Bridge round from We Founder Circle

We Founder Circle, a founder backing founder based early-stage startup investor has enabled BRIDGE round investment worth US$ 150K in eMedEvents, a worldwide continuing medical education (CME/CE) marketplace. The brand has enabled the funds at convertible notes for a 20 per cent discount towards the next round.

eMedEvents gives Health care professionals a digital platform where they could network with other medical professionals whilst discovering and participating in new CME/CE opportunities.

The startup would be using 93 per cent of the raised funds for platform expansion, and to scale up the SaaS model for healthcare professionals. The brand would also be utilising the rest of the amount raised for wider penetration in the market.

“Healthcare market is undergoing rapid evolution following the pandemic wave. It is a matter of immense pleasure to see how entrepreneurs are coming forward and addressing the gaps with innovative models like eMedEvents which will promote a holistic growth for the entire sector. We certainly need better collaborations to bring about a significant change in the system. This also requires ample support from relevant stakeholders including the investment community,” said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO, We Found Circle.

““At eMedEvents, we are on a mission to connect continuing education (CME/CE) providers and physicians,clinicians,dentist nurses and other healthcare professionals to get the right CME/CE. This engagement holds huge scope to bring about tremendous change in the ecosystem. We are glad that the investors have put their faith in the business model. With this fundraise, we are eyeing to achieve some significant milestones,” said Priya Korrapati, CEO and Founder, eMedEvents.