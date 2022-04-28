Cybersecurity veteran Sharad Sadadekar joins ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Sharad Sadadekar, who till recently was associated with HDFC Life as Senior Vice President and Head-Cybersecurity has joined ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and will be responsible for the overall Cybersecurity and Data Protection of the insurer.

Sharad joins ICICI Prudential Life Insurance after spending over 20 years at HDFC Life.

A well- known thought leader, Sharad has over 2.5 decades of rich experience in the BFSI industry across various stages of the IT value chain comprising of Cybersecurity, Cloud Management and Security, Infrastructure & Datacenter Management, Backup & Storage management, Enterprise Service Management, IT Governance, Business Continuity Planning, Project Management, Robotics and new-tech initiatives.

As the insurance sector holds substantial amounts of confidential data with respect to policyholders, it is a natural target for cyber attackers. The insurance sector is also attractive to hackers as insurers have access and store a lot of personal sensitive information about policy holders. In this environment, Sharad would leverage his expertise and knowledge gained so far, to bolster the security posture of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Prior to his tenure with HDFC Life, Sharad has been associated with CMS Computers Ltd, Blue Bell Computers LLC ( Dubai), Tangerine Informatique Ltd. and Fujitsu ICIM Ltd.

Sharad has extensive management and domain experience in driving the Information and Cyber Security programs in key aspects of Cyber security Maturity and Benchmarking, Policy, Standards, Frameworks, Awareness in the new age, Next Gen SOC, Threat Visibility and Hunting, Identity & Access Management, IT Governance, Network Security, Brand Reputation Management, Incident Response, Crisis Planning and Response, APT and Malware protection, Software and Regulatory Compliance, Online portals and E-commerce security, Data Flow Analysis and Protection, Third Party Risk Management, Cloud Security, Business Continuity Planning and Cyber Insurance.