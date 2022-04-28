Employees say hybrid work makes them happier and more productive: Cisco Study

Hybrid working has helped improve employee wellbeing, work-life balance, and performance worldwide, according to a new global Cisco study. While organizations have benefited from higher employee productivity levels, more needs to be done to build an inclusive culture and fully embed hybrid work arrangements to boost readiness levels and enhance employee experience.

Cisco’s “Employees are ready for hybrid work, are you?” study found that six in 10 (61%) employees believe that quality of work has improved. A similar number (60%) felt that their productivity has enhanced. Three-quarters of employees (76%) also feel their role can now be performed just as successfully remotely as in the office. However, the survey of 28,000 employees from 27 countries reveals that only one in four think that their company is ‘very prepared’ for a hybrid work future.

“It is clear that hybrid working is here to stay, and for good reason as employees and businesses alike see tangible benefits across key indicators – from improved overall employee wellbeing to better productivity and work performance. Nonetheless, more needs to be done to fully leverage the opportunities of a hybrid work future, particularly in building an inclusive culture, devising employee engagement strategies, and deploying technology infrastructure to bring organizations to the readiness levels of their employees,” said Anupam Trehan, People and Communities Leader, Cisco APJC.

Hybrid working has improved various aspects of employee wellbeing

Cisco’s research examined the impact of hybrid working on five categories of wellbeing – emotional, financial, mental, physical, and social wellbeing – with over three-quarters of respondents (78%) saying hybrid and remote working has improved various aspects of their wellbeing.

Time away from the office has improved work-life balance for 79% of employees. More flexible work schedules (62%) and significantly reduced or completely removed commuting times (53%) contributed to this improvement. Nearly two-thirds of people (64%) saved at least four hours per week when they worked from home, and over a quarter (26%) of respondents saved eight or more hours a week.

45% ranked ‘time with family, friends, and pets’ as the top choice for how they reinvested this extra time. This has enhanced social wellbeing, with a significant majority (73%) indicating that remote working has improved family relationships and a half (51%) of the respondents reporting strengthened relationships with friends.

At the time of the survey, over three-fourths (76%) of respondents felt that their financial wellbeing improved because they could save money while working remotely. The average saving has been a little over US$150 per week, which works out to approximately US$8,000 a year. A sizeable 87% ranked savings on fuel and/or commuting among their top three areas for savings, followed by decreased spending on food and entertainment at 74%. Close to nine in 10 (86%) believe they can maintain these savings over the long term, and 69% would take these savings into account when considering changing jobs.

In addition, over two-thirds (68%) of respondents believe their physical fitness has improved with remote working. Seven in 10 (71%) exercise more when they work remotely, with an average increase of 130 additional sessions a year. A similar number (68%) say hybrid working has positively impacted their eating habits.

Given the improvement in various aspects of wellbeing, an overwhelming majority (82%) of employees say the ability to work from anywhere has made them happier. Over half (55%) report that hybrid working has helped decrease their stress levels. Around a third (29%) find hybrid working more relaxing and the working environment less pressurized, while 27% of employees attribute the decreased stress to the greater flexibility offered by hybrid work arrangements.

However, not all reported positive experiences, with over half (55%) believing micromanaging behaviors had increased with hybrid and remote working.

Strategic and tactical rethink for organizations to better prepare for hybrid working future

With the evident benefits of hybrid working, the study shows that nearly three-quarters (71%) want a combination of a remote and in-office hybrid working model in the future. Around a fifth (20%) want a fully remote working experience, leaving just 9% who want to go to the office on a full-time basis.

However, there is uncertainty over how different work styles might impact inclusion and engagement. Over half of the respondents say that those who work fully remotely will have challenges engaging with their colleagues (59%) and company (57%), compared to those who toggle between remote and in-office work. Furthermore, the research finds that trust will be a critical element for organizations to manage – while 71% of respondents believe their manager trusts them to be productive when working remotely, a lower number (59%) believe their colleagues can be trusted to work remotely.

These findings underscore the need for an inclusive culture to be at the forefront of the hybrid working future. Seven in 10 (73%) say their company needs to rethink its culture and mindset to make hybrid work truly inclusive. Key changes to support the hybrid workforce that employees would like to see are greater flexibility in defining work hours (60%) and greater emphasis on employee wellness and work-life balance (60%).

At the same time, technology will remain critical to enabling a future with increasingly diverse and distributed workforces. Six out of 10 (62%) respondents believe having connectivity issues regularly is career-limiting for remote workers. As a result, 84% say networking infrastructure is essential for a seamless working from home experience, but only 68% say their company currently has the right networking infrastructure.

More than three-quarters (78%) also believe that cybersecurity is critical for making hybrid working safe, but less than two-thirds (65%) say their organization currently has the right capabilities and protocols in place. Only 62% think that all employees across their company understand the cyber risks involved with hybrid work, and 68% think business leaders are familiar with the risks.

India Data Points:

Overall Wellbeing

o Hybrid working has improved overall well-being for 91% of Indian employees

o Time away from the office has improved work-life balance for 89% of Indian employees

o 90% of Indian employees are happier due to hybrid working

o A more flexible work schedule (65%) and significantly reduced commuting times (43%) contributed to this improvement

o 71% saved at least 4 hours per week when they worked from home, and over 35% saved 8 or more hours a week

Financial Wellbeing:

o Of the 1,000 people surveyed in India, 92% saved money in the last 12 months while working remotely. Of this, 27% saved less than US$50; 37% saved upto US$150; 26% saved upto US$300; 8% saved upto US$500; and 2% saved over US$500.

o The average saving globally has been a little over US$154 per week, which works out to approximately US$8,000 a year

o 17% of Indian employees report that they have had an income increase

o 84% of Indian employees saved on commuting costs and 65.2% saved by decreased spending on food and entertainment

o 70% of Indian employees would take these savings into account when considering changing jobs

Physical Wellbeing

o 72% of Indian employees say hybrid working has improved their physical wellbeing

o 82% of Indian employees say hybrid working has improved their eating habits

o 86% of Indian employees say hybrid working has helped them exercise more

o 81% of Indian employees say hybrid working has made them physically fitter

Social Wellbeing

o 90% of Indian employees indicate that remote working has helped improve family relationships and 72% reported hybrid working has strengthened relationships with friends

o Most Indian employees are also confident with 77% reporting better self-esteem and confidence

Emotional and Mental Wellbeing

o Hybrid working has improved mental well-being for 80% of Indian employees and emotional well-being for 70% of Indian employees

o 42% of Indian employees say stress levels have decreased

o 26% of Indian employees attribute the decreased stress to greater flexibility offered by hybrid work arrangements while 25% attribute it to the work environment being less pressurized

Performance Improvement:

o 80% of Indian employees believe that the quality of work has improved with hybrid work

o 77% of Indian employees believe productivity has increased while working remotely

o 81% of Indian employees believe job knowledge and skills have improved with hybrid work

o 73% of Indian employees believe that workplace relations and attitude have improved with hybrid work

Because of the benefits realized, hybrid working is now preferred

o 72% of Indian employees want a hybrid work arrangement

o 95% of Indian employees believe that their employers are supportive of hybrid working and 63% believe that their employers are very supportive

Inclusive work culture is vital to supporting hybrid work

o 79% of Indian employees say companies need to rethink culture and mindset to make hybrid work truly inclusive

However, most employees are unsure that their organization is fully prepared

o 41% of Indian employees feel their employer is very prepared for a hybrid working future

o 80% of Indian employees believe their manager trusts them to be productive when working remotely, 75% believe their colleagues can be trusted to work remotely

o However, over half believe that remote workers will have challenges engaging with their colleagues (72%) and company (72%), compared to those who toggle between remote and in-office work

Technology presents opportunities and risks in the hybrid work future

Networking infrastructure

o 73% of Indian employees say suffering connectivity issues regularly is career limiting for remote workers

o 86% of Indian employees say networking infrastructure is essential for a seamless working from home experience

o 79% of Indian employees say their company currently has the right networking infrastructure

Cybersecurity

o 85% of Indian employees feel cybersecurity is critical for making hybrid working safe

o 81% of Indian employees think business leaders are familiar with the cyber risks of hybrid work

o 78% of Indian employees believe their organization currently has the right capabilities and protocols in place

o 79% of Indian employees think all employees in their company understand the cyber risk