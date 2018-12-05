eMudhra becomes executive member of the Cloud Signature Consortium

eMudhra recently announced that they are now an executive member of the Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC)— a group of industry and academic organizations committed to building a new standard for cloud-based digital signatures that support web and mobile applications and comply with demanding electronic signature regulations in the world.

The Cloud Signature Consortium, an organization based out of Brussels, has 20 members from multiple countries across the globe. The group works with an aim to bring leading players in the industry together to effectively simplify and streamline the digital signing experience on the cloud. Some of the current members of the organization include Adobe, Digicert, and Safelayer.

The Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC) has recognized eMudhra for their efforts in increasing adoption of digital signatures and has granted them membership into the consortium.

Commenting on this membership, V Srinivasan, Founder & Chairman, eMudhra said, “The CSC membership is a validation for our decade long work in the digital signature space. These will only drive us to think beyond borders and empower us go the extra mile in helping global enterprises adopt such initiatives in a seamless manner.”

Vijay Kumar, CTO, eMudhra said, “We are glad to be a part of the Cloud Signature Consortium. It is a strategic association that can drive synergies through effective collaboration with global entities in the Cloud signature space. It also puts us on the global canvas regarding modes of adoption and we will certainly try to add as much value as we can to the global Cloud Signature community.”

Andrea Valle, President of the Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC), was pleased to welcome eMudhra to CSC: “The Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC) warmly welcomes eMudhra Limited as a new member in its growing global network of trust service experts. CSC is the international association of industry and academic organizations committed to building global standards for cloud-based digital signatures and trust services. By accepting eMudhra, a licensed Certifying Authority in India issuing Digital Signature Certificates, as CSC’s first Indian member, CSC has gained a strong regional partner in empowering digital transformation. The consortium is expanding its presence in Asia, which confirms the interest for standardization and interpretability at the global level.”

