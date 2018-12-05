Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic unveils first Security Operations Centre in India

By Express Computer
Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic has announced the launch of its first Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Mumbai. Hitachi’s state-of-the-art SOC will bring world-class IT security expertise to India, enabling management of security services round the clock to monitor customer environments, detect and mitigate threats, respond to security incidents and facilitate strict compliance requirements.

Speaking at the launch, Tarun Seth, Managing Director, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic said “Organizations today are rethinking their security requirements as they are becoming increasingly aware of protecting their most valuable asset – data. Our vision is to provide a holistic view to proactively monitor and tackle cyber security threats, before it even has a chance to penetrate organizations”.

Core service elements of Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic’s SOC include 24×7 real-time threat monitoring, security reporting, 24×7 access to the Hitachi Systems Group’s cyber security platform, dedicated information security specialists, incident response management and escalation of discovered threat activity within 15 minutes.

Speaking at the occasion, Anuj Gupta, CEO, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic said “Disruptive technologies will play a major role in redefining business models. CIOs are realizing the necessity of creating a secure digital base and IT departments cannot provide cyber security working in isolation. Therefore, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic aims to improve the cyber security maturity of organizations strategic managed security services delivered from the SOC in Mumbai.”

This strategic development comes in view of the rapidly changing technology scenario and the growing number of unpredictable cyber incidents. Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic has already established a state-of-the-art 24×7 Network Operations Center (NOC) in Gurugram to assist clients’ business process automation agenda and offer a dedicated team to drive end-to-end development operations. Besides this the company also has Global Operations Centre in Gurugram to provide offshore IT operations support to companies worldwide.


Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

