Enhanced CyberArk MSP console simplifies scalable delivery of identity security services

CyberArk, the identity security company, announced the launch of the CyberArk MSP Console, a new tool for managed service providers (MSPs) that improves operational efficiency and scalability. Now, MSPs can seamlessly view and monitor customers using the CyberArk Identity Security Platform via a dedicated, comprehensive dashboard.

CyberArk’s network of partners is one of the largest in the industry, exceeding 1,300 security-focused partners globally and including an expanding ecosystem of MSPs. Providing MSPs with a single command center to scale their identity security services offerings is a key step in powering their ability to better protect all their customers’ human and non-human identities.

“In today’s digitally interconnected world, choosing the right MSP is akin to selecting a trusted advisor for your business journey. The decision not only impacts the efficiency of your day-to-day operations but also your resilience against the ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape,” said Jan Vanhaecht, partner, of Risk Advisory, Deloitte Belgium, who leads Deloitte’s global Digital Identity efforts. “Digital Identity by Deloitte, our fully managed identity security solution, combined with the CyberArk MSP Console, significantly reduces identity security management maintenance time and costs, allowing us to concentrate on bringing identity security benefits to new and wider markets.”

Centered on intelligent privilege controls, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform seamlessly secures human and machine identities accessing workloads from hybrid to multi-cloud. It flexibly automates the identity lifecycle, safeguarding access to sensitive data and assets through a zero-trust approach and by enforcing the least privilege. The new CyberArk MSP Console connects to CyberArk Privilege.

Cloud environments to aggregate data into a unified view, providing:

 Single-click access to all tenants and assets

 A consolidated location for account onboarding

 Centralised search of privileged accounts and the identities with entitlements to access them

 A view of activity related to access policy adjustments and credential rotation

 Unified privileged session audit and log overview

“CyberArk research found that nearly one-third of companies believe that the security skills gap hampers their ability to defend against cyberattacks, explaining why more and more small and medium-sized businesses are partnering with MSPs to reduce cyber risk,” said Chris Moore, senior vice president of global channels at CyberArk. “The CyberArk MSP Console provides our MSP partners with the ability to scale their identity security services so more end-user organisations can ensure that every identity, both human and machine, is secured with the right level of privilege controls, at the right time.”

Emphasizing high autonomy, low costs and low complexity, the CyberArk MSP Console is the latest step in a journey to enable MSPs to deliver identity security-based managed services rapidly and efficiently, driving more revenue by ensuring the security and compliance of their clients’ identities and how they are managed.