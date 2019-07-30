Epson strengthens focus on enterprise printing market in India

Japanese printing solutions major, Epson is betting big on the Indian enterprise printing market. The company, which recently launched its M-series Eco Tank printers, is expecting to further capture a higher market share. To drive this growth, Epson is banking upon printing cost savings, power efficiency and sustainability as major differentiators. The seven recently introduced printers include M1140, M1170, M1180, M2170, M3140, M3170 and M3180.

According to IDC’s Hard Copy Peripherals (HCP) Quarterly market report (2018 Q2), Epson sold 201,565 inkjet printers in Q2 2018 to lead the market. Epson captured 47.7 per cent of the Inkjet market by volume and 56.9 per cent in value, while HP followed with a volume market share of 32.4 per cent and value share of 25.6 per cent. Whereas, Canon followed at 18.3 per cent volume share.

Over the past one year, the inkjet market has grown roughly around 5-7 per cent and Epson’s growth has been close to 20 per cent in this space. In terms of printer business, the company is moving forward to largely to position itself into the business transformation in the office space printing.

In an interaction with Express Computer, Samba Moorthy, President of Epson India, said, “There’s a perception in the market that laser printing provides speed and cost effectiveness. However, today, our Eco Tank printers can provide all of these capabilities to enterprises. Additionally, inkjet printers gain an edge over laser printers in terms of reduced e-wastes and refilling costs.”

With printing cost of 12 paise per print, the new Epson EcoTank M series printers make printing 23 times cheaper as compared to mono laser printers, which cost Rs 2.74 per print with original toners. This is said to significantly benefit organisations looking for cost efficient and eco-friendly printers.

Elaborating on eco-friendliness, Moorthy informed, “Most mono-laser printers consume as much as 360 watts of energy and do not work when single phase power is supplied. Powered by the Micro Piezo print-head technology, the Epson M-Series printers use as little as 12 watts, ensuring your business is always print ready, even while running on a 600VA UPS.”

Commenting on the importance of the India market, Koichi Kubota, Chief Operating Officer, Seiko Epson Corporation, said, “India is a ket market for Epson’s global printing business. In line with the market potential, we have been focusing significantly to further strengthen our position in the country.”

