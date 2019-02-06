Equifax Analytics launches ‘Equifax Interconnect’, a DMS for financial institutions

Equifax Analytics Pvt. Ltd, a global information solution provider of predictive analytics, today announced the launch of Equifax Interconnect, a cloud based, modular, agile and secure decision management system that is designed to help Indian financial institutions to transform complex data and decision strategies into actionable insights.

Equifax InterConnect enables institutions to manage decision policies, data sources, models and analytics effectively, and to respond to market needs swiftly. InterConnect empowers business users through comprehensive management of business strategies and policy rules with limited technical involvement.

Interconnect enables businesses to optimize decision management through:

Built-in capabilities for easy management of business rules

Robust analytics and model integration

Sound framework for attribute generation & deployment

Seamless access to diversified data sources

Financial institutions across the globe have leveraged the dynamic synergies enabled by Equifax InterConnect (robust data, optimized decisioning and efficient business rule management); to transition from strategy to results with reduced complexity. It is a flexible and secure cloud-based platform that converts complex inputs into actionable insights. It delivers streamlined access to diverse data sources, better attribute creation and deployment, easier rules management, stronger analytics and model integration to help you make more consistent decisions and get to market faster.

“Today, the Indian market need is for a more flexible decision management system that can augment current systems and react more quickly to real-time decisioning,” said KM Nanaiah, managing director, Equifax Credit Information services Ltd. and Country Leader, Equifax India and MEA. “Leveraging our background as a global leader in deep, differentiated data, actionable analytics and leading edge technology, this game-changing evolution of InterConnect will make the hard work of knowing the right customer and the right offer easier than ever before.”

InterConnect will empower Indian financial institutions to make more effective credit decisions, reduce applicant drop-offs, optimize operational costs, onboard customers faster and increase acceptance rates and all along empower businesses to take full control over decision strategies.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com