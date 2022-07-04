Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Equinix India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the nodal agency of Government of Tamil Nadu

Equinix India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the nodal agency of Government of Tamil Nadu for promotion and facilitation of the aforesaid upcoming project at Siruseri, Tamil Nadu.

As part of its expansion and growth strategy in India and to extend its operations in Chennai, the company has taken 5.95 acres of land on a long-term lease at State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) IT Park. It is strategically located in the Siruseri area, which is known as the IT Corridor of Chennai, with large and upcoming IT parks and well-established telecom networks.

The project includes building a world class data center with an ultimate capacity of 24MW IT load. The company estimates to invest over Rs.1000 crores in phases over the next 10 years. The project is expected to create employment of about 90 skilled people from various industries such as electrical, mechanical, IT and operations. In addition, during the 2-3 years construction phase, the site will employ 250 – 400 skilled and unskilled workers per day.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India, said, “India is a strategic market for Equinix. Our investment in Chennai to drive digital infrastructure growth in India is part of our commitment to the market.  With multiple favourable factors, Chennai has emerged as a hub for data centers and we are excited for a MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu. Thanks to the Industries Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT and Guidance Tamil Nadu for their support of Equinix’s growth into Chennai. We believe that with the necessary infrastructural support, regulatory facilitation and uninterrupted power supply, we can build a successful data center in Chennai particularly from an employment generation standpoint while delivering the best in class digital infrastructure to customers.”

Equinix Inc, is the world’s largest data center provider comprising of Colocation and Interconnection as core products/services. The company has more than 227 data centres in 63 cities across five continents. Platform Equinix is home to rich business ecosystems, connecting more than 10,000 companies, including more than 1,800 network providers and more than 2,900 cloud IT providers to grow their businesses, improve application performance and safeguard their digital assets.

