Equinix Launches its Bare Metal and Network Edge Against Rising XaaS Demands

Equinix today announced the launch of Equinix Metal and Equinix Network Edge in Mumbai, India. Together with Equinix Fabric, the full Equinix portfolio of digital services will provide modern enterprises in India with an automated, “as-a-service” deployment method to build their foundational Infrastructure and take advantage of the global reach, interconnected ecosystems, and cloud adjacency available on Platform Equinix.

As per IDC’s Future of Digital Infrastructure 2022 Global Sentiment Survey (India, n=100), almost 40 percent of Indian enterprises consider the availability of consumption-based models as the most crucial factor when determining where to deploy their workloads. With these new and enhanced capabilities, Equinix aims to empower digital leaders in India to consume interconnected infrastructure with the control of physical hardware and the low overhead and enhanced developer experience of the cloud, helping them move faster in today’s competitive environment.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India, said, “In today’s digital landscape, business success is intricately tied to agility, efficiency, and adaptability. The future of digital enterprises hinges on strategically placing the right infrastructure closer to customers, seamlessly interconnecting data and applications, and easily obtaining services on a pay-per-use basis. Equinix Metal and Equinix Network Edge, along with the cloud ecosystem on Platform Equinix, will enable our customers with a presence in Mumbai to turn up their IT infrastructure in minutes without owning or needing to deploy any physical infrastructure. Through these highly secured and 100 percent private bare metal servers adjacent to their cloud infrastructure, customers will enjoy the benefits of high performance and optimised network throughout. They can also leverage the power of DevOps integrations, Kubernetes support, and a rich API to automate and orchestrate their infrastructure. Whether they need a single server, a full cluster or a hybrid cloud solution, Equinix Bare Metal can provide them with the flexibility, reliability, and efficiency they need to power their enterprise applications.”

Digital leaders are increasingly drawn to Equinix Metal, a fully automated and interconnected bare metal as a service, to enhance their connectivity to essential hardware, software, clouds, and networks. Recently subscribed to Equinix Metal in Mumbai, Nirvana Labs is also using the service in Amsterdam, Chicago, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Paris, São Paulo, Seoul, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Washington DC.

Devin Bandara, CEO of Nirvana Labs, commented, “At Nirvana Cloud, we’ve chosen Equinix Metal for its unparalleled advantages—ranging from a diverse array of machine types to rapid lead times. Equinix’s exemplary support and robust provisioning software ensure we can focus on delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions in the web3 sector. What sets Equinix apart is its advanced interconnection services, offering our clients seamless interfacing capabilities with other cloud providers. Equally important to us is Equinix’s commitment to green initiatives, which aligns with our vision for a sustainable web3 ecosystem.”

Equinix Network Edge, an open source x86-based infrastructure platform, offers a virtual network function (VNF) services ecosystem that enables enterprises to deploy virtual network services at a predictable cost, build large-scale virtual infrastructure deployment and strategies, and take advantage of the best cloud connectivity. Companies can also deploy network services faster, reach more markets, and cover a wide geographic area, even in countries where it is difficult to deploy physical hardware.