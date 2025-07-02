Ericsson advances local antenna ecosystem in India with first export-ready antennas for high-performing networks

Ericsson marked a major step forward in its India-based operations with the release of its first antenna model manufactured in India for global export, reinforcing the company’s commitment to India as a strategic base for innovation and delivery.

Unveiled at an event attended by India’s Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the new antenna is ready for commercial release in June, with international shipments starting in July.

Ericsson is expanding its passive antenna manufacturing and engineering ecosystem in India—building an end-to-end capability that includes local sourcing, production, and engineering, with solutions specifically designed to meet global and Indian network requirements. Ericsson began this journey one year ago with a focused effort to build out the local ecosystem and establish component and antenna manufacturing in India.

With more than 50 percent of antenna content now produced locally, Ericsson is entering the next phase: evolving its India-based engineering capabilities to support regional adaptation, accelerate innovation, and scale with global demand.

Ericsson’s advanced passive antennas are at the forefront of next generation 5G infrastructure. As network requirements continually evolve to meet the needs of communications service providers, antennas are critical in helping them realise the full potential of their network, ensuring high performance, energy efficiency, and the best total cost of ownership.

“We are committed to building an end-to-end antenna ecosystem in India—one that includes local sourcing, production, and engineering,” says Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System, Ericsson. “This is a long-term investment in capability, talent, and technology. Our advanced passive antennas play a vital role in the evolution of 5G networks globally, and with our growing local presence, we can deliver future-ready solutions that meet the changing needs of our customers.

By growing its local engineering ecosystem, Ericsson is enabling deeper collaboration with Indian R&D partners, and stronger integration with a rapidly maturing supplier base.

Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India, says: “India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation. Ericsson’s investment in local production and engineering not only strengthens India’s telecom infrastructure but also contributes to building a resilient, future-ready ecosystem. Ericsson’s advanced ‘Made in India’ antennas will cater to both domestic and global demand.”

Antennas produced in India will adhere to Ericsson’s rigorous global standards for quality and performance, ensuring they meet the needs of both domestic operators and international customers.