LTIMindtree launches GCC-as-a-Service

LTIMindtree introduced its GCC-as-a-Service. The services cater to organisations that may want to set up GCCs, scale their existing ones to optimise costs and create added value. The catalogue covers a spectrum of Build, Operate, Transform and Transfer services, offering clients the option to pick and choose what they require.

GCC-as-a-Service commercials are designed on a per-seat or per service basis to ensure cost optimisation and value realisation. LTIMindtree’s Talent Solutions, part of our Build Services enables clients efficiently onboard business-ready talent from day one through its in-house AI-powered talent acquisition ecosystem. As a part of Transform Services, the Company provides industry specific offerings; technological solutions and frameworks that lead to acceleration of value realisation. Clients will be able to leverage its BlueVerse Agentic AI Ecosystem with industry and function specific agents as well as its AI studios across the world to accelerate their AI journey.

Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree, said, “GCCs are becoming strategic centers for industry-specific transformation and efficiency. LTIMindtree’s GCC-as-a-Service helps enterprises build, scale, and evolve their GCCs into global innovation hubs, leveraging our BlueVerse ecosystem to drive next-gen capabilities and gain a competitive edge with scalable, responsible AI.”

LTIMindtree’ s GCC-as-a-Service includes:

Build: End-to-end support for setting up entities, ensuring legal and compliance readiness, and building infrastructure in major global cities. Services include operational enablement for finance, accounting, tax, workspace setup, and IT.

Operate: Services include transition management, program governance, delivery excellence, and knowledge management. This is further enhanced through LTIMindtree's Talent Engage platform and LTIMindtree Shoshin, an AI-based learning platform for building industry, technology, and soft skills.