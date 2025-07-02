Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  LTIMindtree launches GCC-as-a-Service

LTIMindtree launches GCC-as-a-Service

News
By Express Computer
0 2

LTIMindtree introduced its GCC-as-a-Service. The services cater to organisations that may want to set up GCCs, scale their existing ones to optimise costs and create added value. The catalogue covers a spectrum of Build, Operate, Transform and Transfer services, offering clients the option to pick and choose what they require.

GCC-as-a-Service commercials are designed on a per-seat or per service basis to ensure cost optimisation and value realisation. LTIMindtree’s Talent Solutions, part of our Build Services enables clients efficiently onboard business-ready talent from day one through its in-house AI-powered talent acquisition ecosystem. As a part of Transform Services, the Company provides industry specific offerings; technological solutions and frameworks that lead to acceleration of value realisation.  Clients will be able to leverage its BlueVerse Agentic AI Ecosystem with industry and function specific agents as well as its AI studios across the world to accelerate their AI journey.

Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree, said, “GCCs are becoming strategic centers for industry-specific transformation and efficiency. LTIMindtree’s GCC-as-a-Service helps enterprises build, scale, and evolve their GCCs into global innovation hubs, leveraging our BlueVerse ecosystem to drive next-gen capabilities and gain a competitive edge with scalable, responsible AI.”

LTIMindtree’ s GCC-as-a-Service includes:

  • Build: End-to-end support for setting up entities, ensuring legal and compliance readiness, and building infrastructure in major global cities. Services include operational enablement for finance, accounting, tax, workspace setup, and IT.
  • Operate: Services include transition management, program governance, delivery excellence, and knowledge management. This is further enhanced through LTIMindtree’s Talent Engage platform and LTIMindtree Shoshin, an AI-based learning platform for building industry, technology, and soft skills.
  • Transform: Full suite of transformation enablers including industry-specific offerings, technology solutions and frameworks. Clients can also access LTIMindtree’s AI studios across the US, Europe, and India.
  • Transfer: Structured transition services covering talent migration, capability handover, change management and knowledge transfer to ensure long-term success and continuity.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image