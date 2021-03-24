Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Ericsson launches 5G Core Policy Studio to make networks smarter

Ericsson launches 5G Core Policy Studio to make networks smarter

News
By Express Computer
(Image Source: Samsung)
0 5
Read Article

Ericsson has launched a new network programmability tool, called 5G Core Policy Studio, to enable communications service providers (CSPs) to more easily capture 5G revenue through offering differentiation. The tool handles the central management of all core network policies and is fully integrated with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core.

The 5G Core Policy Studio tool is a central provisioning engine that works at the core of the network. It enables access and control of all policies that manage different 5G and 4G services through one easy-to-use graphical user interface (GUI).

This ability allows communications service providers to dynamically configure innovative services within network slices for consumers and enterprise customers and tailor those offerings to specific user needs and network circumstances.

Ericsson testing shows that the tool can deliver savings of up to 70 percent in policy configuration operational expenditures by simplifying the design and configuration activities compared to similar network configuration execution without the tool.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Cloud Packet Core, Ericsson, says: “Working at the core of 5G evolution, we see that 5G is a software game. Through our software, we make networks smarter because that in turn enables smart business. Smart networks are key for enabling communications service providers to offer customized services to consumers and enterprises. With our 5G Core Policy Studio, they will be able to provide tailored connectivity services across their customer base. Ericsson’s 5G Core Policy Studio is a network programmability tool to adapt service performance depending on conditions such as the type of subscription, time of day, service area or device location.”

Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, says: “Ericsson 5G Core Policy Studio builds on the company’s strengths in converged policy control and feature support by introducing unified control of all policy enforcement mechanisms as well a new network programmability tool. GlobalData has assigned Ericsson’s policy control products a Leader ranking. Integrated with these products, Ericsson 5G Core Policy Studio should help operators to monetize 4G and 5G services and network slices, by speeding innovation and adjusting network service characteristics both granularly and dynamically.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image