Ericsson launches 5G Core Policy Studio to make networks smarter

Ericsson has launched a new network programmability tool, called 5G Core Policy Studio, to enable communications service providers (CSPs) to more easily capture 5G revenue through offering differentiation. The tool handles the central management of all core network policies and is fully integrated with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core.

The 5G Core Policy Studio tool is a central provisioning engine that works at the core of the network. It enables access and control of all policies that manage different 5G and 4G services through one easy-to-use graphical user interface (GUI).

This ability allows communications service providers to dynamically configure innovative services within network slices for consumers and enterprise customers and tailor those offerings to specific user needs and network circumstances.

Ericsson testing shows that the tool can deliver savings of up to 70 percent in policy configuration operational expenditures by simplifying the design and configuration activities compared to similar network configuration execution without the tool.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Cloud Packet Core, Ericsson, says: “Working at the core of 5G evolution, we see that 5G is a software game. Through our software, we make networks smarter because that in turn enables smart business. Smart networks are key for enabling communications service providers to offer customized services to consumers and enterprises. With our 5G Core Policy Studio, they will be able to provide tailored connectivity services across their customer base. Ericsson’s 5G Core Policy Studio is a network programmability tool to adapt service performance depending on conditions such as the type of subscription, time of day, service area or device location.”

Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, says: “Ericsson 5G Core Policy Studio builds on the company’s strengths in converged policy control and feature support by introducing unified control of all policy enforcement mechanisms as well a new network programmability tool. GlobalData has assigned Ericsson’s policy control products a Leader ranking. Integrated with these products, Ericsson 5G Core Policy Studio should help operators to monetize 4G and 5G services and network slices, by speeding innovation and adjusting network service characteristics both granularly and dynamically.”

