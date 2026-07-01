ESDS Software Solution launches Swaraj Cloud, an AI-autonomous architect cloud platform

ESDS Software Solution announced the launch of Swaraj Cloud, an AI-autonomous sovereign cloud platform built, operated entirely on Indian soil. Running on ESDS-owned physical infrastructure housed in Indian data centres and governed under Indian jurisdiction, Swaraj Cloud delivers enterprise-grade compute, AI, security and developer capabilities with 100% Indian data residency and minimal foreign infrastructure dependency.

The platform addresses a regulatory and operational gap that has grown more acute with the enforcement of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023, MeitY’s Cloud Selection Framework for government workloads and RBI cloud guidelines governing data residency in the banking sector. Indian enterprises in regulated industries banking, government, healthcare and public services have been required to meet increasingly stringent data sovereignty obligations while operating on infrastructure not subject to Indian legal jurisdiction. Swaraj Cloud is built to resolve that gap at the infrastructure level, not through contractual overlays or data processing agreements.

“India stands at the defining inflection point of its digital century,” said Piyush Somani, noting that while the country has built one of the world’s largest Digital Public Infrastructure ecosystems, its digital economy continues to depend heavily on foreign cloud platforms, AI ecosystems and imported compute. He pointed out that more than 70% of India’s workloads still run on overseas infrastructure, resulting in economic outflows, strategic dependence and growing geopolitical and compliance risks.

It was this challenge, Somani said, that led to the creation of Swaraj Cloud, which he described as “India’s AI Autonomous Architect Cloud Platform, built in India, governed in India, and engineered for global scale.” According to him, the platform combines more than 30 services with 80 integrated intelligent capabilities, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital transformation through a unified sovereign cloud ecosystem.

A key differentiator of the platform, he explained, is its Prompt-to-Production architecture, powered by an integrated Solution Generator that can convert a business requirement into a production-ready environment. He added that Swaraj Cloud is built on five foundational pillars of AI intelligence, scalability, security, compliance and data sovereignty, bringing together cloud service provider and managed service provider capabilities within a single sovereign platform.

“The path ahead for India lies unequivocally in Digital Sovereignty, where our data, cloud, AI, compute, cybersecurity and critical digital infrastructure are developed, governed and continuously innovated within India,” Somani said. He added that ESDS is committed to supporting the AtmaNirbhar Bharat vision by delivering a sovereign AI and IT ecosystem for enterprises, government organisations and BFSI institutions, helping build the digital foundations for India’s sovereign AI future.

ESDS owns and operates the physical servers, storage and networks that Swaraj Cloud runs on. It is not a rebranded or resold foreign cloud service. Workloads processed on Swaraj Cloud are designed to remain within Indian borders, under Indian law, seeking to minimise foreign legal exposure on data.

Prompt to production: Redefining how cloud infrastructure is built

The defining capability of Swaraj Cloud at launch is its Prompt-to-Production Solution Generator, a deployment engine designed to be a distinctive offering among Indian cloud platforms. An enterprise describes its requirement in plain language or through a guided input wizard. Swaraj Cloud’s AI layer translates that input into a validated cloud architecture, maps it against applicable compliance frameworks including BFSI regulatory requirements, generates a complete Bill of Materials with line-item INR pricing and auto-deploys the entire environment in a single, uninterrupted automated run.

The complete workflow runs across six automated stages: requirements input, architecture recommendation with a visual preview, Bill of Materials generation in INR, compliance mapping and validation, auto-deployment of all components in sequence and a live billing preview the moment the environment goes live. The enterprise sees the architecture before a single resource is provisioned. It sees the cost before a single rupee is charged. And it receives a fully operational, compliance-validated cloud environment without a single infrastructure configuration step performed manually.

For Indian enterprises where procurement cycles, infrastructure provisioning timelines and compliance validation have historically been multi-week exercises, Prompt-to-Production is designed to compress that journey into minutes. It is a highly differentiated capability of the platform at launch and a clear expression of Swaraj Cloud’s AI-autonomous design philosophy.

“Every regulated enterprise in India has been navigating a difficult trade-off, capable cloud infrastructure that does not meet sovereignty requirements, or sovereign infrastructure that does not meet capability requirements. Swaraj Cloud is built to remove that trade-off. With Prompt-to-Production, built-in compliance monitoring, and a sovereign AI platform, enterprises now have a single platform that meets regulatory obligations and operational demands without compromise,” said Komal Somani, Whole-time Director, ESDS Software Solution Ltd.

Beyond the Solution Generator, Swaraj Cloud launches with a service portfolio spanning the full enterprise cloud stack. The Enlight AIOps platform provides GPU-enabled virtual machines for AI model training, managed Jupyter Notebooks, fine-tuning-as-a-service, automated MLOps pipelines, model governance, drift detection, built-in AI safety controls and a library of 20+ pre-built industry models all running on Indian infrastructure. Infrastructure services include a multi-hypervisor IaaS platform with Software-Defined Networking, DDoS protection and elastic IP management; Managed Kubernetes Service; an OCI-compliant Container Registry with automated vulnerability scanning; and agentless VM backup with point-in-time restore. Security operations are supported by a built-in SIEM platform with MITRE ATT&CK threat categorisation and CERT-In breach notification integration. Compliance-as-a-Service is embedded natively into the platform providing continuous monitoring against PCI DSS, NIST and TSC (Trust Service Criteria) frameworks, automated compliance scoring across all provisioned resources and one-click audit evidence export. Billing is managed entirely in Indian Rupees, with real-time usage dashboards, resource-level cost breakdowns and an in-platform billing calculator. A cloud marketplace with one-click deployment and a developer platform with multi-language SDKs, CLI tooling and an interactive API documentation portal complete the launch offering.