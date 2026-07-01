Tech Mahindra partners with Microsoft to advance telecom modernisation with AI-driven 5G network digital twin

Tech Mahindra announced a collaboration with Microsoft to showcase an advanced Network Digital Twin solution. The solution is designed to help communications service providers modernise their network operations, improve service performance, and accelerate monetisation of next generation 5G capabilities.

The solution integrates Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, and Azure Digital Twin services to unify high-volume network telemetry into a real-time, AI-ready data estate capable of supporting advanced simulation and predictive modeling. By integrating Microsoft Foundry, Fabric IQ, and agentic AI frameworks, the platform enables intelligent reasoning, autonomous decision-making, and closed-loop orchestration across network operations. The offering is designed for medium and large-scale telecom operators managing complex, multi-vendor network environments and seeking greater operational agility and measurable business outcomes. In addition, the solution will enable telecom providers to accelerate enterprise-focused service monetisation by supporting SLA-driven offerings such as network slicing and edge orchestration with enhanced service assurance and risk prediction capabilities.

Amol Phadke, Chief Transformation Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “As telecom networks evolve to support increasingly sophisticated services and enterprise use cases, operators are under pressure to manage growing operational complexity while unlocking new sources of value from their infrastructure. Many continue to face challenges arising from reactive operational models, rising costs, and limited visibility into service performance, which can hinder scalability and the monetisation of advanced 5G capabilities. Through our integration with Microsoft, we are combining digital twin technology, unified data intelligence, and agentic AI to help operators move toward autonomous network operations, improve service assurance, and create new opportunities for revenue growth through AI-driven network innovation.”

The solution will enable telecom operators to transition from traditional network simulation approaches to cloud-scale digital twins that combine real-time telemetry, semantic intelligence, and AI-driven automation. By combining simulation, unified data management, and AI-powered operational intelligence, the solution transforms digital twins from a visualisation layer into an active decision making platform capable of driving measurable business outcomes in live network environments. The solution also supports data-driven decision-making across the network lifecycle, helping optimise infrastructure investments, improve asset utilisation, and enhance governance while reducing operational overheads.

Alessandra Antonelli, Senior Global Director, Strategy, Microsoft, said, Tech Mahindra’s AI-powered 5G Network Digital Twins brings real-time intelligence to even the most complex network environments. By combining Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Foundry, and Microsoft Fabric with Tech Mahindra’s deep telco expertise, operators can move from passive monitoring to active, intelligent decisioning, with agentic AI that reasons, simulates, and acts across live network environments in real time.”

The integration further strengthens Tech Mahindra’s ability to deliver differentiated AI-led telecom solutions by building on Microsoft’s advanced cloud, data, and AI services. It also creates opportunities for deeper customer engagement, joint go-to-market initiatives, and accelerated innovation. For customers, the integration provides access to a secure and integrated technology ecosystem that supports faster deployment of scalable solutions, improved operational efficiency, enhanced service quality, and new business value creation.