Paisabazaar selects MoEngage to power AI-led engagement for large, diverse consumer base

Paisabazaar has partnered with MoEngage, an agentic customer data and engagement platform (CDEP), to power app-first, AI-led engagement.

The partnership will enable Paisabazaar to guide users across their complete financial journey, from first visit and onboarding, to product discovery and long-term retention, using MoEngage’s Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) and Merlin AI.



With partnerships across the financial ecosystem, consisting of Banks, NBFCs and Fintechs,

Paisabazaar has built India’s most comprehensive digital platform for personal finance. Today, consumers on the Paisabazaar App can access credit with wide choice and highest approval chances, check and track their credit score in real time, invest in Bonds and FDs, and manage bill payments and mobile recharges – all through a single platform.

Serving a base of this scale and diversity requires engagement that is contextual and relevant for each consumer’s need and life-stage. The partnership is built around three priorities: deepening onboarding for new users, accelerating app adoption through contextual in-app messaging and push notifications, and driving cross-sell through nudges timed to moments of real intent.

MoEngage’s CDEP will give Paisabazaar a unified view of user behaviour across its app and website. Merlin AI will power predictive segmentation to identify users most likely to act on a financial product, deliver content tailored to individual behaviour, and optimise send-times to reach users when they are most receptive. This will help Paisabazaar evolve from scheduled broadcast campaigns to intent-driven engagement.

“At Paisabazaar, delivering a seamless, transparent and relevant consumer experience is central to everything we do. As we continue to scale and serve increasingly diverse consumer segments, personalisation becomes even more critical. Our partnership with MoEngage and the use of Merlin AI will help us better understand user intent, deliver more contextual engagement, and create customer journeys that are tailored to individual needs,” said Srikanth Balakrishnan, Head of App and Analytics, Paisabazaar.

“Paisabazaar has built India’s most trusted digital destination for personal finance, and millions of users rely on it for decisions that carry real weight in their lives. Engagement in that context has to be precise, well-timed, and worthy of that trust, and that is exactly what our platform is built for. With Merlin AI driving personalisation and behavioural prediction across Paisabazaar’s app and web, we are confident this partnership will translate into meaningfully better experiences for their users and measurable outcomes for their business,” said Narasimha Rao, General Manager, MoEngage.

All user engagement under the partnership operates on consented data and is aligned with India’s data protection requirements, including the DPDP Act.

Looking ahead, Paisabazaar plans to build cohort-specific journeys tailored to the need, profile and life-stage of each consumer, with the use of Merlin AI’s behavioural prediction.