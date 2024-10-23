ESET upgrades HOME Security to combat identity theft

ESET announced the launch of its upgraded consumer offering ESET HOME Security, introducing new features such as Identity protection* and ESET Folder Guard, together with an overall improvement of its capabilities.

These enhancements to ESET HOME Security, as an all-in-one solution for consumers, correspond to the increasing number of advanced, automated, and AI-driven threats targeting individuals and address growing concerns about data privacy, ransomware attacks, phishing, and scams.

ESET HOME Security remains easy to use thanks to ESET HOME, a comprehensive security management platform available across all major operating systems — Windows, macOS, Android, iOS — and covering all typical smart home devices. Now ESET HOME Security offers even more formidable protection for entire households.

“With the launch of our upgraded ESET HOME Security, we are reaffirming our commitment to protecting consumers in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Our new features, including Dark Web Monitoring, empower individuals to safeguard their personal information and enjoy a peace of mind while navigating online. ESET remains dedicated to staying one step ahead of cyber threats, ensuring that our users are well-protected against identity theft, ransomware, and more,” said Parvinder Walia, ESET President for Asia Pacific and Japan.

To complement the long list of already existing layers of protection, new features and upgrades have been added:

New: Dark Web Monitoring — ESET Identity Protection* scours websites on the dark web, black market chat rooms, blogs, and other data sources to detect the illegal trading and selling of users’ personal information. ESET technology sends prompt alerts so users can take immediate action.

New: ESET Folder Guard — This technology helps protect Windows users’ valuable data from malicious apps and threats, such as ransomware, worms, and wipers (malware that can damage users’ data). Users can create a list of protected folders — files in these folders can’t be modified or deleted by untrusted applications.

New: Multithread Scanning — Improves scanning performance for multi-core processor devices using Windows by distributing scanning requests among available CPU cores. There can be as many scanning threads as the machine has processor cores.

New: Link Scanner — This feature improves ESET Mobile Security Anti-Phishing that, in general, blocks potential phishing attacks coming from websites or domains listed in the ESET malware database. The Link Scanner is an additional layer of protection for Android smartphone users that allows ESET Mobile Security to check every link a user tries to open, not only those coming from supported websites and social network apps. For instance, if a user receives a phishing link in a game app and opens it, the link is first redirected to the ESET Mobile Security app, where it is checked, before being redirected to the browser. If the user is using an unsupported browser, the Link Scanner will block the malicious link in this case.

Improved: Gamer Mode — This feature is for users who demand uninterrupted usage of their software without pop-up windows and want to minimise CPU usage. The improved version allows users to create a list of apps automatically starting gamer mode. For cautious players, there is also a new option to display interactive alerts while gamer mode is running.

Improved: Password Manager — ESET Password Manager now includes an option to remotely log out of Password Manager when it is logged in on other devices. Users can check their password against the password breach list and view a security report that informs users if they use any weak or duplicate passwords for their stored accounts. Password Manager has an integrated option to use third-party programs as an optional two-factor authentication (2FA).

Improved: Cyber Security for Mac users — ESET HOME Security tiers for Mac users now have a new unified Firewall with both basic and advanced setup options in the main Graphical User Interface (GUI). This means the solution is tailored to the needs of users from basic to more advanced, without unnecessary settings.

This robust all-in-one security product is an ideal solution for all who have concerns beyond general cybersecurity, and it includes privacy protection, identity protection, performance optimisation, device protection, and smart home protection. Because in a world of advanced cyberthreats, quality matters.