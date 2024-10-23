A10 Networks outlines blueprint to secure and deliver AI applications and help increase cyber resilience

A10 Networks announced significant advancements to its portfolio, simplifying IT infrastructure, harnessing the power of AI, and empowering organisations to increase cyber resilience.

Dhrupad Trivedi, President and CEO, A10 Networks said, “For over 20 years, A10 has helped businesses efficiently achieve their connectivity and security goals with technology innovation. The technology landscape continues to rapidly evolve as our customers are increasingly harnessing AI to power their infrastructures making our differentiation even more relevant,” She added, “A10 is on this journey with our customers, and we continue to innovate around enabling their current and future business outcomes.”

The rapid adoption of AI and large language models, coupled with high-power GPUs, has created new cyber risk gaps. According to IBM research, the cost of a data breach increased substantially to $4.88M per breach, with the highest costs occurring in healthcare, financial services, industrial and tech sectors, the very industries that are the biggest adopters of AI. To address these risks, A10 Networks has enhanced its Advanced Core Operating System (ACOS) to integrate with AI Inference and GenAI environments, enabling seamless interaction with customers’ AI ecosystems.

A10 Networks has also introduced A10 Control, a centralised management platform that streamlines operations and enhances visibility across A10 Thunder ADC and A10 Defend portfolios. Additionally, A10 Defend now includes AI-powered bot protection, safeguarding applications from emerging threats. The company’s enterprise-ready DDoS protection capabilities have been expanded to mitigate multi-vector and volumetric DDoS threats, ensuring comprehensive protection.

These innovations enable customers to simplify their IT infrastructure, enhance cyber resilience, improve user experiences and performance, and reduce cybersecurity risks. Organisations can confidently harness the power of AI to drive efficiency, decision-making, and customer experiences, while ensuring seamless operations.