Global Web3 stakeholders to explore collaboration with Indian tech ecosystem at India Blockchain Week 2024

Top international Web3 players are coming to India Blockchain Week (IBW) from 30th November to 8th December 2024 in Bangalore, to foster purposeful collaboration with the Indian innovation ecosystem. Returning this year with over 100 exciting events, IBW is the country’s first-ever multi-chain platform catalysing mass adoption of blockchain innovation across industries. Some of the events include the flagship IBW Conference, IBW chain-agnostic Hackathon, IBW Web3 Demo Day, ETH India Hackathon, and more, bringing together the brightest minds in the Web3 ecosystem along with policymakers to create a conducive environment for cross-border partnerships.

The Indian government’s growing focus on blockchain innovation has driven initiatives like the National Blockchain Framework (NBF) to enhance information security, transparency, and efficiency for digital governance and service delivery. Launched under the same initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Vishvasya Technology Stack offers Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) through data centres across Pune, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar, supporting various permissioned blockchain applications. These efforts reflect the government’s commitment to advancing and implementing blockchain solutions.

Hosted by Hashed Emergent, a Web3 Venture Capital firm, the 2-day flagship IBW Conference will take place on the 4th and 5th of December at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, hosting prominent speakers including Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon, Avery Ching, Co-founder and CTO of Aptos, Keone Hon, CEO of Monad, and Chen Fang, COO of BitGo. Alongside Indian policymakers, entrepreneurs, and developers, the conference will facilitate discussions on India’s vibrant tech talent, its market adaptability for technological advancements, and the evolving regulatory landscape.

Avery Ching, the Co-founder & CTO of Aptos Labs, commented, “India is home to incredibly talented developers and leaders who are advancing web3 in remarkable ways. It’s inspiring to see the impact builders in India have had on the entire Aptos ecosystem, and I hope to see more builders after our activation at IBW this year.”

“India is at a unique inflection point in Web3 adoption, with its thriving developer community, commitment to entrepreneurship, and pace of economic activity. I am excited to speak about opportunities for Monad Labs to collaborate with the local Web3 ecosystem in advancing blockchain innovation,” added Keone Hon, CEO of Monad.

A consultation panel, led by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), is currently collaborating with industry stakeholders, including experts, companies, and the public, to establish regulations for cryptocurrency in India. IBW Conference will act as a vital platform for dialogue between policymakers and industry experts, providing a roadmap for India’s potential in this sector.

“As a host of India Blockchain Week Conference, we are committed to amplifying India’s thriving web3 landscape on the global stage,” said Tak Lee, CEO & Managing Partner of Hashed Emergent. “Our goal is to foster collaboration across the Indian ecosystem by bringing together local innovators and global stakeholders. We’re excited to return with the second edition of IBW, continuing our work to nurture and grow the web3 community in India and other emerging markets.”

India’s innovation ecosystem is fueling global blockchain growth contributing to over 12% of the world’s Web3 developers and housing more than 1,000 startups, according to a joint report by Hashed Emergent and KPMG India. To further drive this momentum, IBW Demo-Day on December 4th will spotlight 15 leading Indian Web3 startups, showcasing their projects to an audience of investors, founders, and developers. ETH India Hackathon, running from December 6-8, will host over 1,500 developers, making it one of the country’s largest Ethereum hackathons. The IBW Hackathon will see 250+ participants, with the top ten projects competing for prizes and a chance to present at IBW2024 Conference.

With sponsors like Polygon, Aptos, Starkware, and Starknet Foundation, IBW 2024 Conference will unite the largest ecosystems of start-ups, developers, and investors in the global web3 industry. Last year’s IBW Conference featured Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum), Jayant Sinha (Former Member of Parliament), Sebastien Borget (Sandbox), Charles Guillemet (Ledger) among others as speakers.